Trump, Carney discuss possible US-Canada deal to ease trade tensions

A possible trade deal between the US and Canada may be taking shape after President Donald Trump spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Trump said his administration had a “concept” for an agreement, while Carney described their latest conversation as “good." US President Donald Trump has said the US has the “concept” of a new trade deal with Canada. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

What Trump said Trump spoke to reporters after getting off his plane in Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday, as per Reuters. He said he had spoken with Carney on trade in recent days.

“I spoke to him again yesterday, and we have the concept of a deal that’s going to be great for our farmers, great for our country, and we’ll be fine for that,” Trump said, according to Reuters.

Trump said the trade deal would include the building of the Keystone XL pipeline. The pipeline has long been opposed by environmental activists and was shelved under former President Joe Biden. Last week, Trump said he expected a new trade deal with Canada “pretty soon”, but gave no details, according to AFP.

What Carney said Carney wrote on X that he had a “good conversation” with Trump on the two countries’ fraying trade ties. He said the latest talks built on “recent constructive discussions on the outlines of a mutually beneficial trade deal.”

“Our teams will now be working in the coming weeks to deliver that outcome,” Carney said.