A member of the Republican Party, Mike Rogers is running for the US Senate in Michigan in the 2026 midterm elections. He is running against Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed, a former public health official. These two candidates have clashed over issues like healthcare, economy and immigration. Backed by President Donald Trump, Rogers is seeking to return to Washington after losing the 2024 Senate race to Democrat Elissa Slotkin.

Mike Rogers served as an FBI special agent from 1989 to 1994. (Reuters)

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Before entering politics, he worked in a factory and went on to serve in the US Army from 1985 to 1989 and later as an FBI special agent. He entered politics in 1994 and served in the Michigan Senate from 1995 to 2000. He was elected to the US House of Representatives in 2000, representing Michigan’s 8th Congressional District from 2001 to 2015. He went on to chair the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence from 2011 to 2015. After leaving Congress, he worked in business and cybersecurity and finally launched his first campaign for the US Senate in 2024.

Early life and background

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Michael Joseph Rogers was born on June 2, 1963, in Livingston County, Michigan, and grew up in Howell and Brighton. Youngest of five sons, his father was a teacher and local community leader, while his mother worked as the executive director of the Brighton Chamber of Commerce. Rogers graduated from Howell High School in 1981 and earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminal justice from Adrian College in 1985. During his college years, he also participated in the University of Michigan’s Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program.

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Deep Dive Why did Mike Rogers later call for an end to the US military campaign against Iran? Rogers initially supported the campaign to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. He later called for the war to end quickly, saying rising fuel prices were burdening American families and that ending the conflict could lower energy costs. What is Mike Rogers's position on tariffs affecting trade with Canada? Rogers initially backed tariffs as a way to encourage US manufacturing and protect jobs. He later called for an end to the tariff dispute with Canada, warning that tariffs on Canadian goods were raising costs for businesses and consumers. What AI safety measures has Mike Rogers proposed? Rogers has called for stronger safeguards to keep AI from threatening national security. He has also supported an emergency shutoff mechanism for advanced AI systems and said data centers should cover their own electricity costs.

{{^usCountry}} He is married to Kristi Rogers, who has worked with the US Department of Defense and Customs and Border Protection. He was earlier married to Diane, whom he later divorced. He has two children from his first marriage named Erin and Jonathan. His son Jonathan graduated from the US Naval Academy and serves as an officer in the US Navy, while their daughter, Erin, has served with AmeriCorps. He currently lives in White Lake Township, Michigan with his wife. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is married to Kristi Rogers, who has worked with the US Department of Defense and Customs and Border Protection. He was earlier married to Diane, whom he later divorced. He has two children from his first marriage named Erin and Jonathan. His son Jonathan graduated from the US Naval Academy and serves as an officer in the US Navy, while their daughter, Erin, has served with AmeriCorps. He currently lives in White Lake Township, Michigan with his wife. {{/usCountry}}

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Key issues and political record

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Rogers has focused on bringing manufacturing jobs back to Michigan and lowering living costs. He supports tax cuts for working families, reducing regulations and lowering prescription drug prices. During his time in Congress, he supported legislation that expanded healthcare access for low-income families and backed Medicare facilities. Describing himself as “pro-life”, he opposes abortion and has an anti-abortion voting record.

Even after aligning himself with President Trump, Rogers has shifted some of his political positions. He previously criticized Trump’s efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election. During his time in Congress, Rogers supported the Patriot Act, which expanded the government’s surveillance powers. He is also known to oppose the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, and supported efforts to repeal it.

Immigration, jobs, trade, and tariffs

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Rogers supports stricter immigration laws and stronger security along the US-Mexico border. He has backed President Trump’s efforts to increase deportations and give immigration authorities more power to remove people who live illegally in the country. During a debate with Abdul El-Sayed, Rogers defended Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations and argued that people who commit crimes should be removed from the country. El-Sayed criticized the administration’s approach, arguing that its enforcement methods could affect people who have not committed crimes.

Beyond immigration, Rogers has made bringing manufacturing jobs back to Michigan a major part of his campaign. He also called for lower taxes and fewer regulations, saying these steps would help businesses grow and create jobs. Rogers has argued that trade policies should help Michigan's workers and businesses. However, he has also acknowledged that trade restrictions can cause problems when they raise costs for local industries.

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Initially, he even supported Trump’s tariffs, saying they could encourage companies to invest in American manufacturing and protect domestic jobs. However, he later called for an immediate end to the tariff dispute with Canada, warning that it was increasing costs for businesses and consumers. He later clarified that some tariffs could benefit American industries but the tariffs affecting Canada needed to be reconsidered.

Iran conflict and artificial intelligence

Rogers initially supported the US military campaign against Iran, arguing that the country should not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons. He actively backed President Trump’s decision to launch military action. However, in September 2026, Rogers called for the war to end quickly, arguing that rising fuel prices have posed a financial burden on American families. He argued that ending the conflict would help bring down energy costs. His change in position drew criticism from El-Sayed, who accused him of changing his stance after previously supporting the war.

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Moreover, Rogers has called for stronger safety measures to prevent artificial intelligence from becoming a threat to national security. He has also backed efforts to make it easier to build data centers, while ensuring that the facilities cover their own electricity costs. He further suggested that advanced AI systems should have an emergency shutoff mechanism in case they become difficult to control.

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Controversies and conflicts

Mike Rogers faced criticism after repeatedly questioning El-Sayed’s alleged connections to Islamist groups, including the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas and Hezbollah. During their television debate, Rogers questioned El-Sayed’s family background and suggested that a member of his family might be on a government watchlist, saying “are you for America, or are you for these terrorist groups overseas”? El-Sayed denied the allegations and criticized Rogers for bringing his family and religious identity into the campaign. He claimed that Rogers was using questions about his family and faith to distract voters from issues such as healthcare and the cost of living.

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Moreover, El-Sayed has portrayed Rogers as closely aligned with President Trump. During their October debate, El-Sayed called Rogers a “sock puppet for the Trump administration”, accusing him of prioritizing the president’s agenda over the concerns of Michigan’s people. The personal attacks continued during their television debate where Rogers repeatedly called El-Sayed a “con man” and questioned his medical credentials, while El-Sayed accused Rogers of seeking political power for personal gain. The exchange became so heated that the two continued arguing during a commercial break. Debate moderator Rick Albin said he had never seen candidates continue their argument off-camera in his 30 years of hosting career.

Personal wealth and more

According to the Michigan Democratic Party, Rogers has an estimated net worth of $14.6 million. He accumulated much of his wealth after leaving Congress in 2015, while working in corporate advisory roles, board positions and investments. He and his wife also purchased a home in Cape Coral, Florida, for $1.6 million in 2022.

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As the 2026 midterm elections approach, Rogers and El-Sayed continue to clash over issues such as healthcare, the economy, immigration and national security. These issues and their opposing views remain central to the Senate race.

-By Tanisha Sharma