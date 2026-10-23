Is America still afraid of socialism?

The bearded 36-year-old Michigan congressional candidate is a former member of the Democratic Socialists of America who once advocated for redistributing land and wealth, abolishing the police and the “forced nationalization” of fossil fuel companies. Republicans are flooding his district with ads portraying him as a radical socialist bent on “destroying the American way of life.”

Will Lawrence looks like the poster child for Republican attacks in the midterm elections.

Yet Lawrence, who defeated two moderate candidates in the Democratic primary, is running neck-and-neck with Republican incumbent Rep. Tom Barrett in a swing district in one of the country’s most competitive House races. Lawrence has focused on pocketbook issues, opposition to data centers and the war with Iran, and the country’s widening income disparity.

Races like his are testing whether Republicans can still make accusations of socialism a political liability. Across the country, candidates with socialist leanings—or who have associations with the DSA—have won primaries and are running competitive races. Populist ideas calling for more government intervention, including capping prescription drug prices, limiting rent increases and taxing billionaires, are gaining traction among Americans of all political persuasions.

And because the GOP has spent years calling more mainstream Democrats including Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi socialists, some GOP strategists say that the accusation has been diluted.

During an age of growing socialist sentiment, the attack has lost much of its sting.

Still, President Trump and many Republicans believe that tapping in to decades of deep-seated fears about socialism and communism will resonate with voters. They have pushed their attacks further, making warnings of a “communist menace” a centerpiece of the GOP’s midterms message.

“It’s going to be a communist country if they win,” Trump said of Democrats during the GOP convention in September, where he invoked communism 15 times. “They dropped socialism. They went right for the big one.”

The goal to make the Nov. 3 elections a referendum on Democratic extremism rather than rising prices and the war in Iran is complicated by widespread economic frustration.

While some Americans still recoil at “socialist” or “communist” labels, an increasing number of them are embracing policies that call for greater government intervention to make life more affordable. Others, especially young voters born long after the Cold War, now openly identify with the labels.

A September Gallup poll showed that 43% of Americans now view socialism favorably, the highest share it has recorded, including 45% of independent voters. Among 18-to-34-year-olds, socialism now polls better than capitalism by 57% to 43%.

“Attacks that would normally be killshots get a shrug by voters,” said Jason Cabel Roe, the strategist for Barrett’s campaign. “The millennials and Gen Z voters are taught that socialism is just a different form of governing. They don’t see it as a pejorative.”

White House advisers spent months testing whether anticommunist rhetoric could help Republicans in November. The strategy solidified after the election of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a strident democratic socialist. Trump has been personally involved in the framing and leading the effort as he has rapidly stepped up campaign events in October, people involved in the Republican messaging say.

The push is visible across the country.

Republicans at the Illinois State Fair handed out placards reading “Common Sense Over Communism.” At an Atlanta golf club, candidates held a “Living Under Communism” event where a Venezuelan exile recounted his experience to the audience over snacks and a cash bar. Michigan Senate contender Mike Rogers’s campaign has called the state “ground zero for a dangerous communist contagion.” Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn has an ad showing her crushing fortune cookies and vowing to “hunt down communists” as she vows to protect against Chinese land ownership in the state.