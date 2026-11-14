Mike Tyson paid about $3m for a 51,830-sq-ft Connecticut mansion in 1996; after 50 Cent sold it in 2019, the home listed for $9.9m in 2025

A mansion located in Connecticut, which was once owned by heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson and rapper 50 Cent, reappeared in the real estate market in 2025 with a price tag of $9.9 million. The 51,830-square-foot home on 50 Poplar Hill Drive, Farmington, was listed for sale through Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. It was described in the listing as a 21-bedroom home spread over 17 acres of land.

A sprawling Connecticut mansion once owned by Mike Tyson and 50 Cent returned to the market in 2025 for $9.9 million. The 51,830-square-foot estate features 21 bedrooms, seven kitchens, an indoor pool, nightclub, recording studio, and extensive recreational amenities. (AFP/File Photo)

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Seven kitchens, an indoor pool and spa, a nightclub, a recording studio, a casino, a billiard room, and several other game rooms were among the property's advertised features. The listing has also mentioned 40 baths, and it is categorized as a single-family dwelling built in 1985. Realtor.com's 2025 report, however, described the estate as having 19 bedrooms.

From Tyson to 50 Cent

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According to Realtor.com's report, Tyson bought this Farmington property for about $3 million in 1996. Then, he sold it to 50 Cent for $4.1 million in 2003. The latter bought it as a real estate investment, which he made following his profitable tour, as he revealed in “Million-Dollar Listing New York.”

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{{^usCountry}} Tyson added a club called Club TKO, named after the boxing term for a technical knockout. This club includes a bar, DJ booth, and dance floor. It was used as an event space as well. There is a recording studio in the house where 50 Cent said he recorded his 2005 album, The Massacre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tyson added a club called Club TKO, named after the boxing term for a technical knockout. This club includes a bar, DJ booth, and dance floor. It was used as an event space as well. There is a recording studio in the house where 50 Cent said he recorded his 2005 album, The Massacre. {{/usCountry}}

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50 Cent sold the mansion in 2019 to a food and beverage investor named Casey Askar and his wife, Shera, for $2.9 million. The sale price was reportedly 84% below the $18.5 million asking price when 50 Cent's estate was listed in 2007, according to Realtor.com. This estate has been priced several times and put on the market for sale and rent.

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The Askars were attracted to the property due to its size and amenities, which would be conducive to family gatherings. Although they primarily lived in Florida, they used the Farmington property during summer and holidays with their seven children. Casey Askar also said that Tyson's previous ownership appealed to him because he had been a fan of the boxer since childhood.

The Farmington estate, formerly owned by Mike Tyson and 50 Cent, is listed for $9.9 million. Its 17 acres include a mansion with a nightclub, recording studio, casino, indoor pool, sports courts, guest houses, and space for family gatherings and business events.

Features and renovations

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The Askars reportedly spent more than $3 million on renovations, as stated on Realtor.com. The Askars added a cigar lounge and remodeled the commercial kitchen with a pizza oven and dough mixer. They also renovated the indoor swimming pool and spa area, adding a steam room, red light therapy sauna, showers, massage area, and hair salon.

The Askar family used Club TKO for parties and corporate retreats, including a surprise party for Shera’s parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Other facilities included game rooms, sports courts, an outdoor swimming pool, a movie theater, a green screen room, a playground, and a pond with a dock. The 2025 listing also highlighted a waterfall, grotto, private bridge, pool house, guest houses, tennis and basketball courts, and a garage with space for eight cars.

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Realtor.com reported that Hartford County's median home sale price stood at $396,000 in July 2025, citing Redfin data. The mansion's $9.9 million asking price was nearly twice the highest price previously paid for a home in the county, although the property had not yet recorded a sale at that price. The listing agent, Sherry Borgeson, said that the renovated property would be suitable for family and business purposes and could be accessed by helicopter from New York and Boston.

The Askars chose to sell because they would make less use of the estate as their children grow up, according to Realtor.com. The $9.9 million asking price reflected the property's history of successive ownership and development, from Tyson and 50 Cent to the Askars.

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