    Mikey Williams shot in a drive-by shooting? Debunking viral rumor

    Social media claims suggest Mikey Williams, the popular basketball star, has been shot.

    Updated on: Jan 26, 2026 7:42 AM IST
    By Prakriti Deb
    Rumours suggesting that basketball player Mikey Williams was critically injured in a drive‑by shooting have emerged from social media, but there is no evidence to support the claim.

    A post on X claimed that “Popular Basketball star (Mikey Williams) has allegedly been shot and is currently in critical condition due to a drive by shooting …" It added, "There’s rumors it was gang related.”

    However, the account making the claim identifies itself as a parody news source, and its assertions are not backed by any credible evidence.

    There are no reports from law enforcement, major news outlets, or verified sources confirming that Mikey Williams has been shot or injured in a drive‑by shooting. Authorities have not issued any statements about such an incident.

    Mikey Williams previously faced a legal case stemming from a March 2023 incident in Jamul, California, where shots were fired at a vehicle but no one was injured. He was initially charged with multiple felonies, reported ABC 10 News San Diego KGTV. This included assault with a deadly weapon and firing into an occupied vehicle.

    Also Read: ‘Fixing’ scandal hits NBA: What cops cited as example from top American basketball league

    In November 2023, Williams entered a plea deal, pleading guilty to a single count of making criminal threats. Other charges were dismissed, and he received probation along with requirements such as community service and restrictions on firearm possession.

    • Prakriti Deb
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Prakriti Deb

      Prakriti Deb is a journalist with the US Desk at Hindustan Times. She covers all US-related developments, including politics, crime, sports, and infotainment. Her prior experience as an editor focusing on geopolitics has also shaped her growing interest in international issues. Exploring cultures, conversations, travel, and photography is where Prakriti finds her sense of life and storytelling.Read More

