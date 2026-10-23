Mysterious flying ‘black’ triangles spotted over secret US military bases, reveal new UFO documents

Newly declassified government documents on UFOs revealed Friday that mysterious black triangle-shaped objects have been spotted moving at speeds up to 1,800 miles per hour without leaving vapor trails over classified US military installations. These sightings occurred on at least three different occasions throughout the past year.

Who is behind triangle UFO sightings?

The latest US government disclosure includes accounts of dark, silent triangle-shaped objects seen over classified military installations. (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

These sightings have raised serious national security worries, and according to redacted files on unidentified anomalous phenomena released Friday by the Trump Administration, officials still haven't determined whether these objects originated from foreign nations or elsewhere.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The triangle sightings sparked worry for two key reasons: the cutting-edge technology they seemed to display and their location—directly above highly classified US government facilities where experimental technology is developed. For security purposes, the specific locations and dates were kept confidential.

Government-released sketches depict the dark, triangle-shaped craft hovering over mountainous terrain. However, no photographs were offered.

Also Read: Indian-origin man charged with murder of estranged wife after claiming ICE detained her: All on Jasmine Gill's GoFundMe campaign and 8-month-old son

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} These enigmatic triangles operated silently, produced no visible exhaust, and when examined using thermal imaging, emitted a steady heat signature—distinctly different from what you'd see with conventional aircraft or drones, which typically show stronger thermal readings in specific areas like their engines. Mysterious triangle objects traveled like ‘fighter jet’, say witnesses {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These enigmatic triangles operated silently, produced no visible exhaust, and when examined using thermal imaging, emitted a steady heat signature—distinctly different from what you'd see with conventional aircraft or drones, which typically show stronger thermal readings in specific areas like their engines. Mysterious triangle objects traveled like ‘fighter jet’, say witnesses {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The object traveled at a velocity that witnesses likened to that of a “fighter jet”, as documented in materials unveiled through the Trump administration's Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters initiative.

“The exterior presented as a continuous (seamless), featureless surface lacking any discernible structural discontinuities, propulsive apertures, intake structures, aerodynamic control effectors, or cockpit features,” a Department of War memo mentioned about a different triangle sighting.

According to the memo, both primary witnesses experienced no physical health impacts, with no documented cases of disorientation, nausea, headaches, memory loss, or any other unusual sensory experiences.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Friday's release represented the seventh batch of documents disclosed to the public, and government officials said during Thursday's briefing with reporters that additional releases are planned.