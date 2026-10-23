Indian-origin man charged with murder of estranged wife after claiming ICE detained her: All on Jasmine Gill's GoFundMe campaign and 8-month-old son

An Indian-origin man from California has been arrested and charged with murder following the discovery of his wife's charred remains. Gurinder Gill, 28, had earlier claimed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers had taken his wife from their residence. A California man faces a murder charge after investigators found his missing wife's remains.

On October 14, authorities apprehended Gill after determining that human remains discovered in neighboring El Dorado County belonged to Jasmine Gill, 30, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Jasmine Gill was last seen at the couple's home in Sacramento on September 30. When her cousin reported her missing on October 4, it triggered an official investigation into what happened to her.

Indian-origin man arrested in California after wife's remains found in El Dorado County When first questioned, Gurinder reportedly claimed to investigators that his wife had been arrested by ICE while she was getting the mail at their house. After Sacramento detectives reached out to ICE, the agency confirmed that no enforcement action had actually occurred at the property, according to officials.

As investigators dug deeper, they spotted multiple contradictions in what Gurinder Gill had told them and discovered that he and his wife were going through a divorce and fighting over custody of their child, the sheriff's office explained.

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Following their investigation, homicide detectives secured an arrest warrant for her estranged husband, who was later shifted to Sacramento County Main Jail facing murder charges. Authorities have refrained from disclosing supplementary information regarding the circumstances of the alleged homicide.

Jasmine Gill, a registered nurse, was a mother to an eight-month-old son.

Jasmine Gill's GoFundMe campaign In a GoFundMe campaign titled ‘Bring Jasmine’s Body Home & Seek Justice’, her family mentioned: “Jasmine lost her father at a young age. Jasmine's mother, a single mother worked full-time as a nurse in India, while raising Jasmine and her brother, making countless sacrifices to give her children a better future."

They added, "Inspired by her mother’s strength, Jasmine followed in her footsteps and became a registered nurse herself.”

Funds will facilitate the expenses associated with transporting Jasmine's remains to her mother in India, organizing funeral services, and addressing costs pertaining to the infant's care, future provisions, and any requisite legal matters.

“Jasmine's life mattered. Her dreams mattered. Her baby's future matters. Our goal is to help Jasmine’s family during this devastating period and ensure her baby’s future and welfare are protected,” the family stated.

Her GoFundMe campaign has so far raised $29,402 of $75K USD.