Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah Guthrie’s sudden brief exit from Today raises eyebrows, ‘Whole thing feel even stranger’

Savannah Guthrie made her return to Today on May 7 following an unexpected short departure from the show amid an ongoing probe for her missing mother Nancy Guthrie. Savannah Guthrie returned to Today on May 7 after a brief absence linked to her mother's disappearance. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

During the Thursday morning broadcast, Guthrie appeared composed while discussing the Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle. “I love Legally Blonde. I connect with this character and now we get to see her in high school,” she said, seated in her anchor chair next to Willie Geist, according to People and Page Six.

While Guthrie did not provide an explanation for her absence from Wednesday's show—hosted at the Today Plaza—her co-anchor Craig Melvin informed viewers at that time that she had to “leave a little early.” He reassured them that Guthrie would “be right back here tomorrow.”

Guthrie's brief departures occur during a challenging period for the journalist, who has been dealing with the disappearance of her mother. Savannah also left a live Today broadcast in April.

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Savannah Guthrie’s abrupt exit raises question Internet users and viewers speculated if her abrupt departure during the broadcast was due to an emergency concerning her mother. However, it was said that the reason was not significant, leading to further inquiries.

Mandatory reported that insiders suggested the provided explanation was inconsistent.

Insiders are perplexed by Savannah's unexpected mid-show exit from ‘Today,’ as per Mandatory.

Savannah's abrupt departure from the Today episode on May 6 has left an NBC insider confused. Sources informed Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice that the rationale behind the mid-show exit was unclear.

“Doctor appointments, meetings, interviews, family obligations — everything gets scheduled around Today. You do not suddenly walk off set unless something unusual is happening,” one longtime TV person stated.

‘There are strict protocols if…’ Insiders speak out on Savannah's sudden exit Moreover, various sources informed the outlet that vanishing during a broadcast “almost never happens.” Her abrupt departure also ignited speculation regarding any developments in Nancy Guthrie's case.

“There are strict protocols if anything breaks in her mother’s case while Savannah is live on-air. Apparently this wasn’t that — which honestly makes the whole thing feel even stranger,” another insider claimed.