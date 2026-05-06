Nancy Guthrie update: DNA evidence row takes new turn; Savannah's call to Senator Mark Kelly in focus

FBI director Kash Patel and Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos found themselves on opposing sides of the Nancy Guthrie probe over the handling of DNA evidence . Patel, appearing on Sean Hannity's show, the FBI director stated that they'd had a plane on standby to analyze the DNA evidence in the Guthrie case.

He noted that Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos, instead chose to send the evidence to a private lab in Florida for DNA testing. Reports in the initial days of Guthrie's disappearance had hinted at some unrest over this, but the Pima County Sheriff's Department had junked all such claims.

Now, responding to Patel, Nanos released a statement saying “Sheriff Nanos responded to the scene the night of the incident, providing immediate local leadership and oversight. A member of the FBI Task Force was also notified and present at that scene working alongside our personnel. The FBI was promptly notified by both our department and the Guthrie family. While the FBI Director was not on scene, coordination with the Bureau began without delay”.

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It added “Decisions regarding evidence processing were made on scene based on operational needs. The laboratory utilized by the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI Laboratory in Quantico have worked in close partnership from the outset and continue to collaborate in the analysis of evidence. We remain committed to a thorough, coordinated, and fact-based investigation and will continue working closely with our federal partners as the process moves forward.”

Guthrie was reported missing from her home on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from the Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona. DNA evidence, including hair, was recovered from the home. Now, the DNA evidence has been sent to the FBI lab and several former law enforcement officials are of the opinion that with more resources of the bureau, some result might be expected. However, the recent incident involving Patel and Rubio has raised questions.

Nancy Guthrie case: Savannah's Mark Kelly call in focus TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, daughter of the kidnapped octogenarian, had revealed that she spoke with Senator Mark Kelly about the case. Now, many are wondering if this had something to do with the DNA testing, while others are urging her to use this contact to take action on Nanos.

“Did Savannah Guthrie calling Mark Kelly before she called police have anything to do with the FBI not getting Nancy Guthrie case until four days later?,” one person asked, insinuating that Kelly might have had something to do with keeping the FBI out of the loop. However, this is mere speculation and there is no confirmation of the US Senator having interfered in the case at all.

As is the norm with such cases, the local authority leads the matter and the FBI assists. Pima County Sheriff's Department, as the lead, opted to send their evidence to the Florida lab.

However, another person wondered whether Pima County Sheriff's Department could face the consequences of this choice, opining that the case might have moved along faster if the FBI analyzed the DNA first. “I mean how does Savannah Guthrie and her family feel about this? Weird that they won’t do or say anything about this. Savannah called Mark Kelly initially …she very well could do something about this! I certainly would be if it were my mother!,” another added.

Notably, the Guthrie family has not shown any lack of confidence in allowing Nanos and his Pima County department to handle Guthrie's kidnapping case.