Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah sends sweet message to Peter Alexander after NBC exit; ‘what a heart’ - Watch

Savannah, who will return on the ‘Today’ show on April 6, acknowledged his sweet words. She commented under an Instagram post, saying: “The pro of all pros. And what a heart. We love you Peter ❤️”

Peter Alexander was surrounded by his colleagues as he bid farewell to NBC News after a 22-year stint on Saturday. As the 49-year-old teared up during the ‘Today’ telecast, he spoke about his long-time friend and co-worker Savannah Guthrie , who has not been on the programme since her mother, Nancy, went missing in February.

Peter Alexander's emotional message Announcing his decision, Alexander said that the move is driven by a desire to prioritize family.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, he wrote:“Some personal news from me today: After 22 years, I am signing off from NBC News and the TODAY Show. I have had the most incredible experience with NBC News - from Baghdad to Banda Aceh, Burbank to Beijing - always alongside the best, most professional and most dedicated journalists in the business.”

“I could not be more grateful for every one of them and for the leaders and mentors here who have believed in me and given me more opportunities than I ever dreamed of. And, of course, I'm grateful to you for welcoming me into your homes for all these years.”

“It's hard to believe, but I have been part of the NBC family for longer than I've had my own family.”

Read More: Peter Alexander: Why is he leaving NBC after 22 years? All on his wife and daughters

“In this limited window before my daughters lose interest in hanging out with me, I'm eager to carve out a better balance between my personal and professional lives - and to challenge myself with something new. As I was taught, family first, the rest is details.”

“Thank you for your trust and your confidence and thank you to NBC News for the most exciting years of my life,”

Where he is heading next Alexander is expected to join MS NOW, the rebranded version of MSNBC, where he will reportedly anchor the 11 AM weekday slot.

The 49-year-old built his reputation as a top political reporter, serving as chief White House correspondent and covering multiple administrations.

He first reported from the White House during Barack Obama’s second term (2012–2014), before returning in 2018 to cover Donald Trump. Before joining NBC News, he worked as an anchor at WRC, the network’s Washington affiliate.