Peter Alexander net worth: What was his salary? Here's how he was ranked from lowest to highest as 'Today' Show host
Peter Alexander, NBC's chief White House correspondent, departs after 22 years, citing personal reasons.
Peter Alexander, the chief White House correspondent for NBC News and co-host of Today on Saturdays, announced his departure from the network.
Having been with the network for 22 years, Alexander mentioned personal reasons for his exit. However, sources told Deadline that he is likely to join MS NOW, which was previously a sister network to NBC News.
During his time on Today, Alexander referred to the show as “literally my happy place,” yet he also discussed the challenges of traveling every Friday evening from his residence in the Washington area to New York for the Saturday broadcast.
“I’ve been away from home more than 80 nights in the last seven months, more than 220 Friday nights, 220 Fridays nights away from my family in the last seven years,” Alexander said on Saturday. “So it’s a limited window before my daughters lose interest in hanging out with me. It’s happened quick. I’m eager to carve out a better balance between my personal and professional lives and to challenge myself with something new.”
Peter Alexander: All on his wife and daughters
A look at Peter Alexander's career
Alexander and his spouse, Alison Starling, are both experienced news professionals whose net worths have consistently grown over the years.
After completing his journalism studies at Northwestern University, the native of California became a member of the NBC News team in 2004. This position has allowed him to travel extensively, covering natural disasters, conflicts, presidential elections, and more.
In 2012, he assumed a new position as one of NBC’s White House correspondents. Peter was officially named a cohost on Weekend Today in October 2018, and he was thrilled about this opportunity.
His dream job became even more fulfilling when his close friend Kristen Welker was introduced as his official cohost in October 2020.
Peter and Kristen established themselves as one of the most dynamic duos in television news reporting. The two were also elevated to the role of chief White House correspondents in January 2021.
What is Peter Alexander's net worth? Know about his annual packaged
The net worth of Peter Alexander has garnered considerable attention from several fans and followers. He was employed in high-paying roles at NBC since 2004. Several people presume that he has accumulated a substantial wealth from the renowned network.
Peter's net worth is estimated to be $14 million, Closer Weekly reported, citing various sources. His yearly income is believed to be approximately $1.5 million, the report added.
The typical salary for a journalist at NBC News falls within the range of $51,350 to $161,595, as per Payscale.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More