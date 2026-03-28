Peter Alexander net worth: What was his salary? Here's how he was ranked from lowest to highest as 'Today' Show host

Peter Alexander, the chief White House correspondent for NBC News and co-host of Today on Saturdays, announced his departure from the network. Peter Alexander, NBC's chief White House correspondent, announced his departure after 22 years, citing personal reasons. He may join MS NOW. (Peter Alexander)

Having been with the network for 22 years, Alexander mentioned personal reasons for his exit. However, sources told Deadline that he is likely to join MS NOW, which was previously a sister network to NBC News.

During his time on Today, Alexander referred to the show as “literally my happy place,” yet he also discussed the challenges of traveling every Friday evening from his residence in the Washington area to New York for the Saturday broadcast.

“I’ve been away from home more than 80 nights in the last seven months, more than 220 Friday nights, 220 Fridays nights away from my family in the last seven years,” Alexander said on Saturday. “So it’s a limited window before my daughters lose interest in hanging out with me. It’s happened quick. I’m eager to carve out a better balance between my personal and professional lives and to challenge myself with something new.”

Peter Alexander: All on his wife and daughters

A look at Peter Alexander's career Alexander and his spouse, Alison Starling, are both experienced news professionals whose net worths have consistently grown over the years.

After completing his journalism studies at Northwestern University, the native of California became a member of the NBC News team in 2004. This position has allowed him to travel extensively, covering natural disasters, conflicts, presidential elections, and more.

In 2012, he assumed a new position as one of NBC’s White House correspondents. Peter was officially named a cohost on Weekend Today in October 2018, and he was thrilled about this opportunity.

His dream job became even more fulfilling when his close friend Kristen Welker was introduced as his official cohost in October 2020.

Peter and Kristen established themselves as one of the most dynamic duos in television news reporting. The two were also elevated to the role of chief White House correspondents in January 2021.

What is Peter Alexander's net worth? Know about his annual packaged The net worth of Peter Alexander has garnered considerable attention from several fans and followers. He was employed in high-paying roles at NBC since 2004. Several people presume that he has accumulated a substantial wealth from the renowned network.

Peter's net worth is estimated to be $14 million, Closer Weekly reported, citing various sources. His yearly income is believed to be approximately $1.5 million, the report added.

The typical salary for a journalist at NBC News falls within the range of $51,350 to $161,595, as per Payscale.