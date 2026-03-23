LaGuardia Airport update: How flight attendant miraculously survived tragic New York crash

A flight attendant miraculously survived a deadly crash at New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Sunday. The accident took place when a Jazz Aviation flight, operating for Air Canada, collided with a Port Authority aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle on runway four. The pilot and co-pilot died on the spot. Officials investigate the site, Monday, March 23, 2026, where an Air Canada jet came to rest after colliding with a Port Authority firetruck at LaGuardia Airport (AP)

"The pilot and co-pilot of the Jazz Aviation flight were pronounced deceased," a Port Authority spokesperson confirmed. "Additionally, 41 people were transported to the hospital, 39 people on the aircraft and two ARFF officers."

The fire truck was crossing the tarmac after being given permission to check on another plane reporting an odor onboard. Before the collision, an air traffic controller can be heard on airport communications frantically telling the fire truck to stop.

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Roughly 20 minutes later, the controller appears to blame himself. “We were dealing with an emergency earlier,” the controller said. “I messed up.”

However, a surprising story from the crash has emerged.

How a flight attendant survived the LaGuardia Airport crash A flight attendant survived the crash after reportedly being found still strapped into a jump seat that had been ejected from the aircraft. According to reports, the crew member was seated near the front of the plane at the time of impact. Despite being thrown from the aircraft, she was discovered alive and is expected to recover from her injuries.

The CRJ-900 aircraft was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members on a flight from Montreal to New York.

In total, more than 40 people were injured in the crash. Initial reports indicate that 32 of those hospitalized have since been released. Two individuals inside the firetruck were also injured but are in stable condition.

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Emergency response and airport closure Authorities confirmed that emergency protocols were immediately triggered following the collision.

“Emergency response protocols were immediately activated,” the airport stated, adding that operations would be suspended. The airport remains “closed to facilitate the response and allow for a thorough investigation.”

What caused the crash? Preliminary information suggests the firefighting vehicle was responding to a separate incident involving a reported odor in another aircraft’s cockpit when it was struck.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have launched a full investigation into the crash.

"The National Transportation Safety Board is on site. The Port Authority Police Department is working closely with our airline partners as well as federal authorities, and will provide additional updates as more details become available."

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Airline reacts to tragedy Air Canada expressed condolences following the incident, acknowledging the loss of two crew members.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Jazz employees, and our deepest condolences go out to the entire Jazz community and their families," the airline said in a statement.

(With AP inputs)