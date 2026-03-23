Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia Airport: 5 things to know as pilot, co-pilot killed
An Air Canada plane collided with a firetruck at LaGuardia Airport, resulting in the deaths of the pilot and co-pilot.
A plane that was landing at LaGuardia Airport struck an emergency vehicle on the runway, resulting in the deaths of the pilot and co-pilot, as well as severe injuries to two Port Authority police officers, NBC New York reported, citing its sources.
The incident took place after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Queens airport, according to officials from the FDNY. An Air Canada aircraft was approaching the conclusion of its landing process when it collided with a Port Authority firetruck operated by police officers that was situated on the runway, two sources familiar with the situation told the outlet.
Giving update about the situation following the collision, Kathryn Garcia, the executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which manages the airport, stated in a press conference on Monday that the two Port Authority workers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Both the pilot and co-pilot were based out of Canada, Garcia informed.
The airport will stay closed until at least 2 p.m. on Monday to assist with the probe being conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board.
Also Read: ‘Horribly sick’: Passenger recalls aftermath of Air Canada plane striking truck at LaGuardia Airport
5 things to know about Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia Airport
- The National Transportation Safety Board has announced the deployment of a go team to examine the collision. The team is expected to reach the location today, NTSB said in a post on X.
- The fire truck involved in the collision with the Air Canada flight last night was attending to an unrelated matter concerning a United flight, which had reported a smell. Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia stated at a news conference that “the vehicle was responding to another aircraft operated by United that had reported an issue with odor.”
- A total of 72 passengers and four crew members were on board the aircraft, which was a Jazz Aviation flight operating for Air Canada, as per the airline. The flight took off from Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, the primary airport serving Montreal.
- Before the crash, an air traffic controller was heard over a radio transmission granting permission for a vehicle to traverse a section of the tarmac, followed by attempts to halt its movement. “Stop, Truck 1. Stop,” the transmission states. The controller can be heard urgently redirecting incoming aircraft to prevent them from landing.
- While emergency protocols had been promptly activated, US aviation authorities have mandated the grounding of all flights at the airport due to a “high” probability of a prolonged suspension. “The airport is currently closed to facilitate the response and allow for a thorough investigation,” the port official told AFP.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More