Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia Airport: 5 things to know as pilot, co-pilot killed

A plane that was landing at LaGuardia Airport struck an emergency vehicle on the runway, resulting in the deaths of the pilot and co-pilot, as well as severe injuries to two Port Authority police officers, NBC New York reported, citing its sources. Air Canada plane crash: Debris hangs from a damaged Air Canada Express jet that had collided with a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, U.S., March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Adam Gray TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS)

The incident took place after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Queens airport, according to officials from the FDNY. An Air Canada aircraft was approaching the conclusion of its landing process when it collided with a Port Authority firetruck operated by police officers that was situated on the runway, two sources familiar with the situation told the outlet.

Giving update about the situation following the collision, Kathryn Garcia, the executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which manages the airport, stated in a press conference on Monday that the two Port Authority workers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Both the pilot and co-pilot were based out of Canada, Garcia informed.

The airport will stay closed until at least 2 p.m. on Monday to assist with the probe being conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board.

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