LaGuardia Airport: 'Terrifying' photos show heavily damaged cockpit as pilot, co-pilot reported dead

The images quickly drew strong reactions online. One user wrote, "Pictures have came out, looks like pilots are likely dead, whole cockpit is gone.” Others described the scene as “terrifying” and “horrifying.”

Sources told NBC News that the pilot and co-pilot may have been killed in the incident.

Photos and videos circulating on social media show severe damage to the nose and cockpit area of the Air Canada Express aircraft, which had arrived from Montreal.

A passenger plane collided with a fire truck on a runway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport late Sunday night.

What happened at LaGuardia airport? An Air Canada Express CRJ-900, operated by Jazz Aviation, collided with a Port Authority fire truck on Runway 4 at around 11:40 p.m. Sunday (03:40 GMT Monday), according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. The emergency vehicle was reportedly responding to another incident at the time.

Jazz Aviation said Flight AC8646 was traveling from Montreal to LaGuardia and was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members, based on preliminary information.

"Jazz Aviation LP ("Jazz"), operating as Air Canada Express, confirms that an incident involving AC8646 operated by a CRJ900 has occurred at LaGuardia (LGA)," Jazz Aviation said in a statement.

"Flight 8646 was en route to LGA from Montréal (YUL). The preliminary passenger list indicates the aircraft was carrying 72 passengers and 4 crew members, although this is subject to confirmation. The incident occurred at approximately 11:47PM on March 22, 2026."

LaGuardia Airport also issued a statement, saying, "At approximately 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, a Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada was involved in an incident on Runway 4 at LaGuardia Airport in which the aircraft struck a Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle that was responding to a separate incident."

"Emergency response protocols were immediately activated. The Port Authority Police Department is on scene along with the agency’s Chairman and Executive Director. This is a developing situation based on preliminary information. The Port Authority Police Department is working closely with our airline partners as well as federal authorities and will provide additional updates as more details become available."

US aviation authorities issued a ground stop at the airport, warning of a potentially extended disruption.

"The airport is currently closed to facilitate the response and allow for a thorough investigation," the port authority said in a statement to AFP.

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Flight tracking platform FlightRadar24 said the plane "was rolling down the runway when it struck" the rescue vehicle as it crossed its path.

New York's emergency management authority warned people to "expect cancellations, road closures, traffic delays & emergency personnel," and use alternate routes near the airport.

(With inputs from AFP)