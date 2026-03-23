Plane 'crashes into' fire truck at LaGuardia Airport; scary videos show aftermath

UPDATE (1: 30 a.m. EDT): At least four firefighters were critically injured after a plane reportedly collided with a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York City on Sunday night, source told the New York Post. The outlet also reported that the aircraft was carrying a group of Orthodox Jewish passengers from the New York area. A plane may have collided with a fire truck on a taxiway at LaGuardia Airport in New York. (Tiktok/@davidrea)

Officials have not yet confirmed the number of people injured or the severity of their conditions.

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UPDATE (12: 50 a.m. EDT): LaGuardia Airport in New York City has been closed and flights halted after a reported collision between a plane and a fire truck, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

LaGuardia Airport was closed at 11:50 p.m. EDT, with a ground stop in effect until at least 1:30 a.m. EDT, according to the Daily Mail.

The New York Fire Department confirmed the incident, stating that its crews responded to reports of a plane colliding with a vehicle on runway 4.

ORIGINAL STORY: A plane may have collided with a fire truck on a taxiway at LaGuardia Airport in New York, according to unverified social media reports.

The incident reportedly occurred near runway 4 and may have involved Jazz Airlines Flight 646, a Canadair Regional Jet CRJ-900, according to flight-tracking data.

Videos circulating online show the aftermath of the collision, with the aircraft visibly damaged and emergency personnel responding at the scene.