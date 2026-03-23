Plane 'crashes into' fire truck at LaGuardia Airport; scary videos show aftermath
Videos circulating online show the aftermath of the collision, with the aircraft visibly damaged.
UPDATE (1: 30 a.m. EDT): At least four firefighters were critically injured after a plane reportedly collided with a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York City on Sunday night, source told the New York Post. The outlet also reported that the aircraft was carrying a group of Orthodox Jewish passengers from the New York area.
Officials have not yet confirmed the number of people injured or the severity of their conditions.
Also Read: ‘STOP, STOP, STOP’: LaGuardia ATC panics as Air Canada Express plane collides with fire truck
UPDATE (12: 50 a.m. EDT): LaGuardia Airport in New York City has been closed and flights halted after a reported collision between a plane and a fire truck, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.
LaGuardia Airport was closed at 11:50 p.m. EDT, with a ground stop in effect until at least 1:30 a.m. EDT, according to the Daily Mail.
The New York Fire Department confirmed the incident, stating that its crews responded to reports of a plane colliding with a vehicle on runway 4.
ORIGINAL STORY: A plane may have collided with a fire truck on a taxiway at LaGuardia Airport in New York, according to unverified social media reports.
The incident reportedly occurred near runway 4 and may have involved Jazz Airlines Flight 646, a Canadair Regional Jet CRJ-900, according to flight-tracking data.
Videos circulating online show the aftermath of the collision, with the aircraft visibly damaged and emergency personnel responding at the scene.
Passengers were reportedly evacuated onto the runway, though there are unconfirmed reports of injuries. Authorities have not yet confirmed any details.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More