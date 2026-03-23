LaGuardia Airport 'collision' reports: What happened at New York airport? Details surface
At least four people were reportedly injured after an Air Canada flight arriving at LaGuardia Airport crashed into a firetruck on Sunday night.
UPDATE (1: 30 a.m. EDT): Sources told the New York Post that at least four firefighters were critically injured in the incident at LaGuardia Airport in New York City. The outlet also reported that the plane was carrying a group of Orthodox Jewish passengers from the New York area.
Authorities have not officially confirmed the number or severity of injuries.
Also Read: ‘STOP, STOP, STOP’: LaGuardia ATC panics as Air Canada Express plane collides with fire truck
UPDATE (12: 50 a.m. EDT): The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that LaGuardia Airport in New York City has been closed and a ground stop issued following a reported collision between a plane and a fire truck.
According to the Daily Mail, LaGuardia Airport was closed at 11:50 p.m. EDT, and a ground stop has been issued until at least 1:30 a.m. EDT.
The New York Fire Department confirmed the incident, telling the Daily Mail that its crews responded to reports of a "collision involving a plane and a vehicle on runway 4."
ORIGINAL STORY: Unconfirmed reports on social media suggest that a plane may have collided with a fire truck on a taxiway at LaGuardia Airport in New York. The incident is said to have occurred near runway 4. Some reports indicate that the airport may have been temporarily shut down.
According to flight-tracking data, the collision may have involved Air Canada CRJ flight AC8646 and a fire truck identified as Truck 1 while attempting to cross runway 04/22.
Videos from the scene show the aftermath of the collision at LaGuardia Airport. The Air Canada Express aircraft appears to have sustained significant damage after reportedly striking a fire truck on the runway.
Passengers were evacuated onto the tarmac, and there are unconfirmed reports of injuries.
Authorities have not yet confirmed any details regarding the incident.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More