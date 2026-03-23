LaGuardia Airport 'collision' reports: What happened at New York airport? Details surface

UPDATE (1: 30 a.m. EDT): Sources told the New York Post that at least four firefighters were critically injured in the incident at LaGuardia Airport in New York City. The outlet also reported that the plane was carrying a group of Orthodox Jewish passengers from the New York area. A plane at LaGuardia Airport. (AFP)

Authorities have not officially confirmed the number or severity of injuries.

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UPDATE (12: 50 a.m. EDT): The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that LaGuardia Airport in New York City has been closed and a ground stop issued following a reported collision between a plane and a fire truck.

According to the Daily Mail, LaGuardia Airport was closed at 11:50 p.m. EDT, and a ground stop has been issued until at least 1:30 a.m. EDT.

The New York Fire Department confirmed the incident, telling the Daily Mail that its crews responded to reports of a "collision involving a plane and a vehicle on runway 4."

ORIGINAL STORY: Unconfirmed reports on social media suggest that a plane may have collided with a fire truck on a taxiway at LaGuardia Airport in New York. The incident is said to have occurred near runway 4. Some reports indicate that the airport may have been temporarily shut down.