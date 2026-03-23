LaGuardia Airport closure status: Till what time is the ground stop at the NY airport? FAA provides update
Unconfirmed reports on social media suggest there may have been a collision between a plane and a fire truck on a taxiway at LaGuardia Airport in New York.
Unconfirmed reports on social media suggest there may have been a collision between a plane and a fire truck on a taxiway at LaGuardia Airport in New York. The incident is believed to have happened near runway 4.
LaGuardia Airport has been closed and a ground stop has been issued after the collision, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced. The Daily Mail reported that LaGuardia Airport was closed at 11:50 p.m. EDT. A ground stop has been issued until at least 1:30 a.m. EDT.
Flight-tracking data shows that the collision may have involved Air Canada CRJ flight AC8646 and a fire truck identified as Truck 1 while attempting to cross runway 04/22. According to videos surfacing on social media, the aircraft seems to have sustained significant damage in the reported collision.
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Passengers were believed to have been evacuated onto the tarmac. Unconfirmed reports of injuries have surfaced.
LaGuardia Airport facing delays and disruptions
Meanwhile, as the ongoing government shutdown continued to disrupt air travel, a huge TSA screening line at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B stretched into the parking garage Sunday morning, March 22, PIX 11 reported. Travelers reported precheck lines wrapping through several rooms inside the terminal before they spilled toward the parking lot. Even the main TSA line moved slowly. Some passengers claimed it was nearly at a standstill.
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Hundreds of travelers had their plans upended at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York this week with major, multi-hour delays in security lines. Mass disruption hit the bustling terminal this week, and 212 flights were delayed and 8 flights were cancelled, according to Travel And Tour World. The recent disruptions have left passengers anxiously waiting while grappling with uncertain schedules and missed connections.
Not just LaGuardia Airport, airports across the nation have seen wait times climb. Some have even reported delays of up to three hours. About 50,000 TSA employees continue to work without pay during the shutdown, per PIX 11.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More