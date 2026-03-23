LaGuardia Airport closure status: Till what time is the ground stop at the NY airport? FAA provides update

LaGuardia Airport has been closed and a ground stop has been issued after the collision, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced. The Daily Mail reported that LaGuardia Airport was closed at 11:50 p.m. EDT. A ground stop has been issued until at least 1:30 a.m. EDT.

Unconfirmed reports on social media suggest there may have been a collision between a plane and a fire truck on a taxiway at LaGuardia Airport in New York. The incident is believed to have happened near runway 4.

Flight-tracking data shows that the collision may have involved Air Canada CRJ flight AC8646 and a fire truck identified as Truck 1 while attempting to cross runway 04/22. According to videos surfacing on social media, the aircraft seems to have sustained significant damage in the reported collision.

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Passengers were believed to have been evacuated onto the tarmac. Unconfirmed reports of injuries have surfaced.

LaGuardia Airport facing delays and disruptions Meanwhile, as the ongoing government shutdown continued to disrupt air travel, a huge TSA screening line at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B stretched into the parking garage Sunday morning, March 22, PIX 11 reported. Travelers reported precheck lines wrapping through several rooms inside the terminal before they spilled toward the parking lot. Even the main TSA line moved slowly. Some passengers claimed it was nearly at a standstill.

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Hundreds of travelers had their plans upended at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York this week with major, multi-hour delays in security lines. Mass disruption hit the bustling terminal this week, and 212 flights were delayed and 8 flights were cancelled, according to Travel And Tour World. The recent disruptions have left passengers anxiously waiting while grappling with uncertain schedules and missed connections.

Not just LaGuardia Airport, airports across the nation have seen wait times climb. Some have even reported delays of up to three hours. About 50,000 TSA employees continue to work without pay during the shutdown, per PIX 11.