Maine plane crash: Small business jet with 8 people on board crashes at Bangor airport – what we know so far

A large emergency response was prompted after a small business jet crashed at Maine's Bangor International Airport on Sunday night, January 25. "AN INCIDENT AT THE AIRPORT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION. FIRST RESPONDERS ARE ON SCENE AND ASSESSING THE SITUATION," Bangor International Airport said in a Facebook post just before 8:30 pm. Maine plane crash: Small business jet with 8 people on board crashes at Bangor airport (Pexel - representational image)

Here’s what know about the Maine crash so far The plane that crashed was a Bombardier Challenger 600, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which added that it crashed as it was taking off from the airport around 7:45 pm. The FAA confirmed that eight people were on board. The number of casualties and the cause of the crash remain unknown.

In an update on Facebook, Bangor police said around 10:30 pm that the airport remains closed. They have asked people to avoid the area, adding that there have been flight cancellations. Passengers have been urged to contact their airlines for information regarding impacts to their flights.

“First responders are still on the scene and are expected to be actively working the site for several more hours before any additional information is available,” the City of Bangor and Bangor International Airport said in a statement Sunday, noting that an emergency operation center has been established.

The crash took place as a snowstorm was hitting New England. Visibility was about 3/4 of a mile at the time in Bangor, and only light snow was falling.

"Certainly, the weather is challenging," said Sgt. Jeremy Brock, the Bangor police public information officer, according to NBC Boston. "I'm sure it will continue to be a challenge throughout the night and into the day tomorrow."

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash, per the outlet. A preliminary accident report may be released sometime on Monday, January 26.

What controllers and pilots were heard saying before the crash Controllers and pilots at Bangor Airport were heard talking about low visibility and deicing just minutes before the crash, according to audio obtained from LiveATC.net, CNN reported. However, it was unclear who was talking to whom. A controller then cleared the pilot for takeoff on Bangor’s Runway 33.

A controller loudly radioed about two minutes later, “All traffic is stopped on the field! All traffic is stopped on the field!”

Another controller said moments later, “Aircraft upside down. We have a passenger aircraft upside down.”

A controller later stated that they were aware of “three crew and possibly five passengers” on board.