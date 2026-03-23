‘STOP, STOP, STOP’: LaGuardia ATC panics as Air Canada Express plane collides with fire truck
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for all planes at the New York airport, Reuters reported, citing a notice from the regulator.
An Air Canada Express plane reportedly collided with a ground vehicle, likely a fire truck, at New York's LaGuardia airport. Audio of the air traffic control (ATC) tower surfaced on social media, with officials yelling, "Stop, stop, stop!" in panic.
Global flight tracker, Flightradar24, posted on its X that the LaGuardia airport was closed after the Air Canada Express plane, CRJ-900, collided with a ground vehicle.
Several unconfirmed reports said that the incident occurred near runway 4.
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for all planes at the New York airport, Reuters reported, citing a notice from the regulator.
In visuals of the LaGuardia ATC tower's flight tracking, airport officials are heard navigating through several planes as usual. Suddenly, one of them is heard saying, "Stop Truck 1. Stop, stop, stop. Stop Truck 1."
However, the visuals indicate that despite the warnings, the ground vehicle collides with the plane. Immediately after, the ATC asks other incoming and nearby flights to turn around.
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HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
What the ATC official is heard saying:
Truck 1 and Company, LaGuardia Tower, requesting to cross at 4 at Delta.
ATC: Truck 1 and Company, cross 4 at Delta.
Truck 1 and Company, crossing 4 at Delta.
ATC: Frontier, 4195, just stop there, please. Stop, stop, stop, stop, Truck 1, stop, stop, stop. Stop, Truck 1, stop.
-- The collision likely takes place ---
ATC: Delta 2603, go around, runway heading 2000.
ATC: Shots 646. Shots 646, I see you collide with a vehicle.
ATC: Hold position, I know you can't move. The vehicle is responding to you now.
Is the runway closed?
ATC: Delta 2603, go around, runway heading 2000.
Runway heading 2000, go around Delta 2603.
LaGuardia Tower. Truck 3-2, runway 4 is closed, correct?
ATC: Yes, go onto runway 4 now. Proceed onto runway 4, you have access.
LaGuardia Tower, Car 9-0, runway 4-2-2 is closed at this time.
ATC: 9-0 Roger.
La Guardia Tower, vehicle 9-8. Vehicle 9-8, police show at this time. Runway 4-2-2 is closed. I repeat, runway 4-2-2 is closed at this time.
Tower, Car 9-0, LaGuardia Airport is closed at this time.
The aircraft appeared to have been severely damaged in visuals that surfaced from the LaGuardia airport. Passengers were reportedly evacuated onto the tarmac. However, there are also unconfirmed reports of casualties.
According to the FAA notice, the reason for halting all the planes at the airport was an emergency. Without specifying any details, the regulator also said there was a high probability of an extension to the halt.
In a separate notice to airmen, the FAA said the LaGuardia airport could be shut until 1800 GMT.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmita Ravi Shankar
Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage, and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music.Read More