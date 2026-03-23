‘STOP, STOP, STOP’: LaGuardia ATC panics as Air Canada Express plane collides with fire truck

An Air Canada Express plane reportedly collided with a ground vehicle, likely a fire truck, at New York's LaGuardia airport. Audio of the air traffic control (ATC) tower surfaced on social media, with officials yelling, "Stop, stop, stop!" in panic. The Air Canada Express plane reportedly crashed with a fire truck at the LaGuardia airport (X/@sentdefender)

Global flight tracker, Flightradar24, posted on its X that the LaGuardia airport was closed after the Air Canada Express plane, CRJ-900, collided with a ground vehicle.

Several unconfirmed reports said that the incident occurred near runway 4.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for all planes at the New York airport, Reuters reported, citing a notice from the regulator.

In visuals of the LaGuardia ATC tower's flight tracking, airport officials are heard navigating through several planes as usual. Suddenly, one of them is heard saying, "Stop Truck 1. Stop, stop, stop. Stop Truck 1."

However, the visuals indicate that despite the warnings, the ground vehicle collides with the plane. Immediately after, the ATC asks other incoming and nearby flights to turn around.