‘Horribly sick’: Passenger recalls aftermath of Air Canada plane striking truck at LaGuardia Airport
A passenger on board Air Canada Express Flight 8646, which collided with a fire truck on a taxiway at LaGuardia Airport, has recounted the terrifying moments.
A passenger on board Air Canada Express Flight 8646, which collided with a fire truck on a taxiway at LaGuardia Airport in New York, has recounted the terrifying moments following the crash. The crash left at least two Port Authority cops seriously injured, according to sources, the New York Post reported.
The passenger, identified as Brady, said, according to a post by the Turbine Traveller, “I'm okay (physically) but I'm horribly sick to my stomach for the lives lost. Please pray for them.”
Brady also shared photos of the damaged aircraft.
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“I was on this flight and we are still on the tarmac getting checked out. I wanted to share these images in case it's helpful to anyone who is investigating the crash or needs more information,” he said.
There has been no official confirmation about any deaths that the crash may have caused.
What we know about the crash
Emergency vehicles were seen swarming Runway 4 at the Queens airport after a regional jet en route from Montreal struck a rescue truck responding to a separate incident, according to the Port Authority Police Department, the FDNY, and footage captured by the Citizen App. The crash took place just before 11:40 pm.
According to images, the front of the commuter plane was smashed and was seen tilting in the air. The injured cops work on the Port Authority Police Department’s Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter Unit, according to the New York Post. The unit is staffed by police to respond to aircraft emergencies, sources said, per the outlet.
Read More | Plane 'crashes into' fire truck at LaGuardia Airport; scary videos show aftermath
The Bombardier CRJ-900 jet had 72 passengers and 4 crew members, according to Jazz Aviation, which operated the Air Canada Express Flight. Their conditions are now being evaluated.
Jazz Aviation has now released the following statement:
According to sources, the plane was carrying a group of Orthodox Jews from the New York area.
The Air Canada flight was rolling down the runway when it collided with the truck as it crossed the runway, according to FlightRadar24.
The airport has been shut down. The FAA has issued a ground stop due to an aircraft emergency.
“The Port Authority Police Department is on scene along with the agency’s Chairman and Executive Director. The airport is currently closed to facilitate the response and allow for a thorough investigation,” the Port Authority Police Department said in a statement to the New York Post.
The NTSB said that they were going to send investigators.
“The NTSB is launching a go team to investigate the March 22 incident involving Jazz Aviation, Air Canada Express Flight 8646, a CRJ-900, that collided with a fire truck on Runway 4 at LaGuardia Airport in New York, NY. Chair Jennifer Homendy will serve as the on-scene spokesperson, accompanied by Member John DeLeeuw. The investigative team is expected to arrive today. Follow @NTSB_Newsroom for updates,” they said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More