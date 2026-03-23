‘Horribly sick’: Passenger recalls aftermath of Air Canada plane striking truck at LaGuardia Airport

A passenger on board Air Canada Express Flight 8646, which collided with a fire truck on a taxiway at LaGuardia Airport in New York, has recounted the terrifying moments following the crash. The crash left at least two Port Authority cops seriously injured, according to sources, the New York Post reported. Emergency crews work around a ground vehicle following a collision between the vehicle and an Air Canada Express jet at New York's LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, U.S. March 23, 2026. (REUTERS/Bing Guan) (REUTERS) The passenger, identified as Brady, said, according to a post by the Turbine Traveller, “I'm okay (physically) but I'm horribly sick to my stomach for the lives lost. Please pray for them.” Brady also shared photos of the damaged aircraft. Read More | LaGuardia Air Canada crash: Chilling ATC audio surfaces after vehicle hit by Flight 8646; 'I messed up' “I was on this flight and we are still on the tarmac getting checked out. I wanted to share these images in case it's helpful to anyone who is investigating the crash or needs more information,” he said.

There has been no official confirmation about any deaths that the crash may have caused. What we know about the crash Emergency vehicles were seen swarming Runway 4 at the Queens airport after a regional jet en route from Montreal struck a rescue truck responding to a separate incident, according to the Port Authority Police Department, the FDNY, and footage captured by the Citizen App. The crash took place just before 11:40 pm. According to images, the front of the commuter plane was smashed and was seen tilting in the air. The injured cops work on the Port Authority Police Department’s Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter Unit, according to the New York Post. The unit is staffed by police to respond to aircraft emergencies, sources said, per the outlet. Read More | Plane 'crashes into' fire truck at LaGuardia Airport; scary videos show aftermath The Bombardier CRJ-900 jet had 72 passengers and 4 crew members, according to Jazz Aviation, which operated the Air Canada Express Flight. Their conditions are now being evaluated. Jazz Aviation has now released the following statement: