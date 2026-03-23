Air Canada plane crash: Is LaGuardia Airport open or still closed? All we know after deadly collision

A pilot and co-pilot were tragically killed in a collision between an Air Canada Express plane and a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA) on Sunday. An Air Canada Express plane sits on the tarmac after it collided with a fire truck on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport on March 23, 2026 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

Following the horrific crash, several travelers took to the internet to know the status of LaGuardia Airport, whether it was operational or not. The runway incident compelled authorities to halt flight operations late in the evening.

In a message posted on X, LGA officials informed that the incident occurred at approximately 11:40 PM on Sunday, March 22, when Jazz Aviation flight AC8646, which was operating from YUL on behalf of Air Canada, “was involved in an incident on Runway 4.”

The post further states that the aircraft collided with a “Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle that was responding to a separate incident.”

Also Read: Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia Airport: 5 things to know as pilot, co-pilot killed