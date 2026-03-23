Air Canada plane crash: Is LaGuardia Airport open or still closed? All we know after deadly collision
An Air Canada Express plane collided with a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport, killing both the pilot and co-pilot.
A pilot and co-pilot were tragically killed in a collision between an Air Canada Express plane and a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA) on Sunday.
Following the horrific crash, several travelers took to the internet to know the status of LaGuardia Airport, whether it was operational or not. The runway incident compelled authorities to halt flight operations late in the evening.
In a message posted on X, LGA officials informed that the incident occurred at approximately 11:40 PM on Sunday, March 22, when Jazz Aviation flight AC8646, which was operating from YUL on behalf of Air Canada, “was involved in an incident on Runway 4.”
The post further states that the aircraft collided with a “Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle that was responding to a separate incident.”
Also Read: Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia Airport: 5 things to know as pilot, co-pilot killed
Is LaGuardia Airport open or still closed?
LaGuardia Airport remains closed until at least 2:00 PM ET on Monday “to facilitate the response and allow for a thorough investigation.”
The incident prompted a ground stop directive. In the wake of the order, no aircraft were permitted to take off or land until safety inspections were finalized. Officials rerouted arriving flights to adjacent airports while emergency teams ensured the runway was secured.
There were 72 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft, which was a Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada, as stated by the airline. The flight had originated from Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, the primary airport serving Montreal.
Images and videos from the scene depicted significant damage to the front of the aircraft, with cables and debris hanging from a severely damaged cockpit. Nearby, an emergency vehicle was overturned on its side.
Stairways utilized for evacuating passengers from the aircraft were positioned against the emergency exits of the jet, a Bombardier CRJ. The collision caused the jet's crumpled nose to tilt upward.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More