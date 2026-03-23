Air Canada plane collision with fire truck shuts New York’s LaGuardia Airport: 5 things that happened
An Air Canada Express plane collided with a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport, leading to a temporary shutdown of the airport in New York.
A late-night aviation incident involving an Air Canada Express regional jet and a ground vehicle forced the temporary shutdown of New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Sunday, triggering emergency responses, flight diversions and investigations by US authorities. Here are five key developments from the incident.
1. Air Canada Express plane collided with ground vehicle
An Air Canada Express plane struck a Port Authority ground vehicle shortly after landing at LaGuardia Airport late Sunday night. The aircraft, operated by Air Canada’s regional partner Jazz Aviation, had arrived from Montreal and was involved in the collision on Runway 4.
2. Incident occurred minutes after landing
According to flight tracking data, Flight AC8646 landed at approximately 11:37 p.m. local time. The aircraft — a CRJ-900 regional jet — reportedly hit the vehicle at around 24 miles per hour during runway operations shortly afterward.
3. Airport shut down and flights diverted
Following the incident, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a ground stop at LaGuardia, temporarily closing the airport to incoming flights. Arriving aircraft from across the US and Canada were diverted to other airports or sent back to their origin points as emergency crews responded.
4. Damage reported and possible injuries
Images from the scene showed visible damage to the nose of the aircraft, which appeared tilted upward. Reports indicated that several people may have been injured, including the pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft and personnel in the responding vehicle, though authorities did not immediately confirm casualties.
5. Investigation launched into the incident
Emergency services, including firefighters and police, responded to the scene after the crash was reported around 11:38 p.m. Authorities closed the airport to facilitate response operations and allow investigators to determine what caused the collision.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Kulkarni
Abhimanyu Kulkarni has spent over a decade in newsrooms and currently heads the online news desk. He orchestrates the daily narrative of the digital newsroom, managing the homepage, planning long-term news events and writing about India and the World. Abhimanyu excels in high-pressure environments, thriving particularly when navigating the complexities of major breaking news cycles. His strategic approach to digital journalism combines a meticulous eye for detail with a broad vision for organizational growth. Beyond managing the immediate news flow, he is the primary architect for the outlet’s long-term editorial initiatives, ensuring that every project meets the highest standards of journalistic integrity and audience engagement. Expertise & Beat National Affairs: Comprehensive coverage of Indian politics, policy shifts, and election cycles. Geopolitics & World News: Analysis of international relations and global conflict. Beyond the Newsroom Abhimanyu’s professional drive is mirrored by his passion for the pulse of the world; where others see the chaos of a breaking story, he finds a compelling narrative. This innate curiosity about global structures ensures he brings a grounded, human perspective to every headline he manages.Read More