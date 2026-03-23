Trump reacts to ‘terrible’ LaGuardia airport crash as Canadian PM breaks silence: ‘They made a mistake’
President Donald Trump called the Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia “terrible”, resulting in the deaths of the pilot and co-pilot, with several injuries.
President Donald Trump described the fatal Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia as “terrible”. The tragic incident killed a pilot and co-pilot and injured several others.
Speaking to reporters who sought his comments on Monday at the Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said, “They made a mistake,” adding that "It's a dangerous business."
Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney issued a statement following the tragic Air Canada crash at LaGuardia Airport.
Calling the tragedy “deeply saddening,” the PM said, “Canadian officials are working closely with their U.S. counterparts on the ground as the investigation continues. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those impacted.”
Also Read: What's happening at Newark Airport? Flight operations suspended, control tower evacuated
Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia airport
An Air Canada passenger aircraft collided with a rescue vehicle at New York’s LaGuardia Airport late Sunday, resulting in the deaths of two pilots and the hospitalization of 41 others. The incident destroyed the front of the jet and necessitated the closure of the major travel hub for most of Monday.
The Bombardier CRJ-900 jet, arriving from Montreal with 72 passengers and four crew members, was in the process of landing shortly before midnight when it struck the truck that was responding to an unrelated emergency.
Audio recordings revealed that an air traffic controller desperately attempted to prevent the catastrophic collision by repeatedly shouting, “Stop, stop, stop, stop!”
Air Canada plane passengers open up about ‘chaos’
Passengers aboard the Air Canada flight that collided with a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York have recounted the "chaos" that ensued during the horrific crash.
Passenger Jack Cabot told Fox News, “As we were arriving, we came down really hard. We stopped really quickly, 2 seconds later, we had an absolute slam.”
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy informed that both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are conducting probe into the crash.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More