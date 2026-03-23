Trump reacts to ‘terrible’ LaGuardia airport crash as Canadian PM breaks silence: ‘They made a mistake’

President Donald Trump described the fatal Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia as “terrible”. The tragic incident killed a pilot and co-pilot and injured several others. U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media before departing West Palm Beach aboard Air Force One, Florida, U.S., March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (REUTERS)

Speaking to reporters who sought his comments on Monday at the Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said, “They made a mistake,” adding that "It's a dangerous business."

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney issued a statement following the tragic Air Canada crash at LaGuardia Airport.

Calling the tragedy “deeply saddening,” the PM said, “Canadian officials are working closely with their U.S. counterparts on the ground as the investigation continues. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those impacted.”

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Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia airport An Air Canada passenger aircraft collided with a rescue vehicle at New York’s LaGuardia Airport late Sunday, resulting in the deaths of two pilots and the hospitalization of 41 others. The incident destroyed the front of the jet and necessitated the closure of the major travel hub for most of Monday.

The Bombardier CRJ-900 jet, arriving from Montreal with 72 passengers and four crew members, was in the process of landing shortly before midnight when it struck the truck that was responding to an unrelated emergency.

Audio recordings revealed that an air traffic controller desperately attempted to prevent the catastrophic collision by repeatedly shouting, “Stop, stop, stop, stop!”

Air Canada plane passengers open up about ‘chaos’ Passengers aboard the Air Canada flight that collided with a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York have recounted the "chaos" that ensued during the horrific crash.

Passenger Jack Cabot told Fox News, “As we were arriving, we came down really hard. We stopped really quickly, 2 seconds later, we had an absolute slam.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy informed that both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are conducting probe into the crash.