What's happening at Newark Airport? Flight operations suspended, control tower evacuated
Newark Liberty International Airport's air traffic control tower is being evacuated due to smoke. Flights are paused with a ground stop in effect.
The air traffic control tower at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) is currently undergoing evacuation due to the presence of smoke, ABC7 reported, citing the Federal Aviation Administration.
The air traffic controllers are evacuating to the on-site backup facility.
Flights are currently on hold until operations are established at the backup facility, with a ground stop implemented until at least 8:30 a.m.
Also Read: Air Canada plane crash: Is LaGuardia Airport open or still closed? All we know after deadly collision
Newark Airport: FAA clarifies why evacuation took place
Later, an FAA representative clarified that there was no fire, and the controllers evacuated the tower because of a burning odor emanating from an elevator, AOL reported.
"Arrivals and departures are temporarily paused at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey after air traffic controllers evacuated the tower because of a burning smell coming from an elevator," the FAA stated in a statement. "It happened around 7:30 a.m. local time on Monday, March 23."
Alaska Airlines and FedEx plane in near miss at Newark airport
The incident comes at a time when federal investigators are examining a close call at Newark Liberty International Airport involving an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 that flew over a FedEx Boeing 777 on intersecting runways on Tuesday. Both the NTSB and FAA are conducting investigations, with preliminary reports suggesting that an air traffic controller instructed the Alaska flight to execute a last-minute go-around. This incident raises further concerns regarding air traffic safety at busy airports across the United States.
Here's how the Newark near miss occurred
On Tuesday evening, Alaska Airlines Flight 294, arriving from Portland, was given clearance to land on Runway 22L, while FedEx Flight 721, coming from Memphis, was cleared for Runway 29, which intersects with it. Initially, air traffic control intended for the FedEx 777 to land before the Alaska 737; however, as the approach progressed, it became apparent that the spacing was inadequate. At approximately 300 feet in altitude, the Alaska flight was instructed to go around, ascending to 325 feet as it flew directly over the FedEx aircraft, which landed without incident.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More