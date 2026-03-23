What's happening at Newark Airport? Flight operations suspended, control tower evacuated

The air traffic control tower at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) is currently undergoing evacuation due to the presence of smoke, ABC7 reported, citing the Federal Aviation Administration. Newark Liberty International Airport: Flights operations suspended temporarily. (Pexel)

The air traffic controllers are evacuating to the on-site backup facility.

Flights are currently on hold until operations are established at the backup facility, with a ground stop implemented until at least 8:30 a.m.

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Newark Airport: FAA clarifies why evacuation took place Later, an FAA representative clarified that there was no fire, and the controllers evacuated the tower because of a burning odor emanating from an elevator, AOL reported.

"Arrivals and departures are temporarily paused at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey after air traffic controllers evacuated the tower because of a burning smell coming from an elevator," the FAA stated in a statement. "It happened around 7:30 a.m. local time on Monday, March 23."

Alaska Airlines and FedEx plane in near miss at Newark airport The incident comes at a time when federal investigators are examining a close call at Newark Liberty International Airport involving an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 that flew over a FedEx Boeing 777 on intersecting runways on Tuesday. Both the NTSB and FAA are conducting investigations, with preliminary reports suggesting that an air traffic controller instructed the Alaska flight to execute a last-minute go-around. This incident raises further concerns regarding air traffic safety at busy airports across the United States.