FAA shutdown row: List of busiest airports in the US revealed – from LAX to Newark Liberty
The FAA has announced its plans to reduce the air traffic at 40 of the country's "high-volume" markets by 10%. Here is a list of the US' busiest airports.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced its plans to reduce the air traffic at 40 of the country's "high-volume" markets by 10% beginning Friday, November 7, The Associated Press reported. The decision was made in direct response to the ongoing government shutdown, in an attempt to maintain traveler safety in case the shutdown continues for a long time, the FAA said.
The FAA has been struggling with staffing shortages among air traffic controllers since the shutdown began. Many of them have been working without pay since the beginning of October. Some started calling out of work, resulting in flights getting delayed nationwide. When the FAA is short on air traffic controllers, it temporarily slows or stops aircraft traffic.
FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy will soon be meeting with airline executives to discuss a course of action regarding the reduction in flights. While the list of airports affected by the reductions is expected to be released on Thursday, Airports Council International - North America revealed what the busiest airports in the country are.
List of 40 airports with the highest passenger volume in the US
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
- Dallas/Ft Worth International Airport
- Denver International Airport
- O'Hare International Airport
- Los Angeles International Airport
- John F. Kennedy International Airport
- Charlotte Douglas International Airport
- Harry Reid International Airport
- Orlando International Airport
- Miami International Airport
- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
- Sky Harbor International Airport
- San Francisco International Airport
- Newark Liberty International Airport
- George Bush Intercontinental Airport
- Logan International Airport
- Minneapolis/St Paul International Airport
- Ft Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
- LaGuardia Airport
- Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport
- Philadelphia International Airport
- Salt Lake City International Airport
- Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport
- Washington Dulles International Airport
- Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
- San Diego International Airport
- Tampa International Airport
- Nashville International Airport
- Honolulu International Airport
- Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
- Midway International Airport
- Love Field
- Portland International Airport
- Lambert-St Louis International Airport
- Raleigh-Durham International Airport
- W. P. Hobby Airport
- Sacramento International Airport
- Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport
- Kansas City International Airport
- Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport
It is unclear, however, if these 40 airports will be affected by the move.