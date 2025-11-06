The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced its plans to reduce the air traffic at 40 of the country's "high-volume" markets by 10% beginning Friday, November 7, The Associated Press reported. The decision was made in direct response to the ongoing government shutdown, in an attempt to maintain traveler safety in case the shutdown continues for a long time, the FAA said. FAA shutdown row: List of busiest airports in the US revealed – from LAX to Newark Liberty(Unsplash - representational image)

The FAA has been struggling with staffing shortages among air traffic controllers since the shutdown began. Many of them have been working without pay since the beginning of October. Some started calling out of work, resulting in flights getting delayed nationwide. When the FAA is short on air traffic controllers, it temporarily slows or stops aircraft traffic.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy will soon be meeting with airline executives to discuss a course of action regarding the reduction in flights. While the list of airports affected by the reductions is expected to be released on Thursday, Airports Council International - North America revealed what the busiest airports in the country are.

List of 40 airports with the highest passenger volume in the US

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Dallas/Ft Worth International Airport

Denver International Airport

O'Hare International Airport

Los Angeles International Airport

John F. Kennedy International Airport

Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Harry Reid International Airport

Orlando International Airport

Miami International Airport

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Sky Harbor International Airport

San Francisco International Airport

Newark Liberty International Airport

George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Logan International Airport

Minneapolis/St Paul International Airport

Ft Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

LaGuardia Airport

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

Philadelphia International Airport

Salt Lake City International Airport

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

Washington Dulles International Airport

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

San Diego International Airport

Tampa International Airport

Nashville International Airport

Honolulu International Airport

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Midway International Airport

Love Field

Portland International Airport

Lambert-St Louis International Airport

Raleigh-Durham International Airport

W. P. Hobby Airport

Sacramento International Airport

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

Kansas City International Airport

Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport

It is unclear, however, if these 40 airports will be affected by the move.