US airspace closure: Will Trump shutdown ground planes nationwide? Officials issue warning

Sean Duffy, the U.S. Transportation Secretary, on Tuesday, said that the government may soon be forced to "close certain parts of the airspace" if the shutdown continues, due to an inability to safely manage the skies.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) data shows that staffing shortages among air-traffic controllers are reaching a critical point.

U.S. aviation system is showing signs of strain

As the federal government shutdown stretches into its fifth week, the U.S. aviation system is showing growing signs of strain. Ahead of the holiday season, when travel surges, the strain threatens thousands of flight delays, potential airspace reductions and other mounting concerns.

Reuters reported on Monday that more than 3.2 million passengers have already been impacted by cancellations or delays, according to the U.S. Travel Association and major airlines.

At key airports like San Francisco International Airport (SFO), hundreds of flights have been delayed in recent days because of controller shortfalls.

On November 1, nearly half of the 30 busiest U.S. airports faced significant staffing absences among controllers, including 80 % absenteeism at some New York facilities, the Guardian reported.

Duffy warns of mass chaos

The shutdown has left thousands of FAA air-traffic controllers and tens of thousands of TSA officers working without pay, creating fatigue and safety concerns.

The upcoming Thanksgiving travel surge will be met with disruptions and inconvenient travel for travelers. Duffy said, “If you bring us to a week from today … you will see mass flight delays. You’ll see mass cancellations, and you may see us close certain parts of the airspace.”

In a letter to Congress, the U.S. Travel Association also warned that continuing disruptions and uncertainty could erode passenger confidence and cost the economy billions.

If the shutdown continues beyond next week, the FAA may be forced to institute flow-control ground stops and restrict departures, Reuters reported.