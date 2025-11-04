US shutdown deepens, flight delays mount as air traffic controllers skip work
Updated on: Nov 04, 2025 3:06 PM IST
ANI
The ongoing US government shutdown has stretched into its 34th day, worsening conditions across the country's airports as air traffic controllers, TSA screeners, and other essential workers continue working without pay, CNN reported.
Air traffic controllers, many of whom are not showing up for duty or taking second jobs to manage expenses, have led to mounting flight delays and long queues at major airports, raising passenger concerns about safety and reliability.
Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, told CNN News Central that the extended shutdown is putting increasing pressure on workers and compromising safety.
"Every single day that this goes on tomorrow is now less safe than today," he said. "We're supposed to go to work and be 100%, 100% of the time. I'm going to work right now, and I'm thinking about, how do I pay my rent?"
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the delays were a precautionary measure to ensure safety despite staffing shortages.
"Is there more risk in the system when you have a shutdown? Absolutely there's more risk," he told CNBC. "If we thought that it was unsafe... we'll shut the whole airspace down. We won't let people travel. We're not there at this point. It's just significant delays."
The shortages have disrupted air traffic across major hubs, including Chicago, Denver, Houston, and Newark, causing extensive ground delays. Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport has warned passengers that TSA checks could take up to three hours due to staff shortages.