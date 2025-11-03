San Francisco-Delhi Air India flight makes precautionary landing in Mongolia. Here's why

The airlines also said that they it is working closely with its partners to support all affected passengers and get them on their way to the destination as soon as possible.

“The aircraft landed safely at Ulaanbaatar and is undergoing the necessary checks,” Air India wrote on its official X handle.

A Delhi-bound Air India aircraft AI174 that took off from San Francisco on November 2 was diverted to make a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia due to a suspected technical issue.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the unforeseen situation. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains a top priority,” the statement read.

According to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com cited by news agency PTI, a Boeing 777 aircraft was operating the flight.

According to the Air India flight status tracking system the AI174 took off from San Francisco at 2.47 pm on November 2 and landed in Ulaanbaatar at 7.40 pm.

Other details of flight and the number of passengers onboard the plane were not disclosed by Air India.

Air India flights have been facing diversions and emergency landings over the last few months with multiple aircrafts, including the one from Italy's Milan to Delhi that was cancelled because of a technical snag, spoiling Diwali plans of hundreds of passengers.

The recent incident comes days after a Newark-bound Air India plane with callsign AI191 made a “precautionary air-return” to Maharashtra's Mumbai due to a suspected technical issue on Wednesday, October 22.

The flight landed safely back in Mumbai, and the aircraft underwent necessary inspections.

“Consequently, AI191 and AI144 (scheduled to operate from Newark to Mumbai) were cancelled. All affected passengers at Mumbai have been provided hotel accommodations and have been rebooked on alternative Air India and other airlines' flights to their destination,” the airline spokesperson added.