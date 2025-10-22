Newark-bound Air India plane makes ‘precautionary air-return’ to Mumbai over suspected glitch

A Newark-bound Air India plane with callsign AI191 made a “precautionary air-return” to Maharashtra's Mumbai due to a suspected technical issue on Wednesday, October 22, the airline said. Consequently, AI191 and AI144 (scheduled to operate from Newark to Mumbai) were cancelled. (PTI file photo)

“The crew of flight AI191 operating from Mumbai to Newark on 22 October, made a precautionary air-return to Mumbai due to a suspected technical issue. The flight landed safely back in Mumbai, and the aircraft is undergoing necessary inspections," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

“Consequently, AI191 and AI144 (scheduled to operate from Newark to Mumbai) were cancelled. All affected passengers at Mumbai have been provided hotel accommodations and have been rebooked on alternative Air India and other airlines' flights to their destination,” the spokesperson added.

The passengers of AI144 from Newark were also notified of the cancellation and are being assisted with alternative arrangements at the earliest opportunity, the airline spokesperson said, adding that safety and wellbeing of guests and crew remain top priority.

On Friday, an Air India Dreamliner aircraft faced a technical issue at the Milan airport, forcing the airline to cancel its flight to Delhi and leaving over 250 passengers stranded in the Italian city.

Most of the passengers were rebooked in flight on October 20, which was also Diwali.

Air India on Saturday said flight AI138 from Milan to Delhi on October 17 was cancelled due to an extended technical requirement on the aircraft scheduled to operate the flight.

There were posts on social media complaining about lack of adequate facilities for the passengers.