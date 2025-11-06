FAA shutdown row: Which airports are affected after big decision? 40 cities on the list

FAA shutdown row: The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday announced that it will reduce air traffic by 10% across 40 ‘high volume’ markets starting Friday. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said that the decision has been made to maintain safety during the ongoing government shutdown. The FAA air traffic control tower at O'Hare International Airport (ORD) in Chicago, Illinois(Bloomberg)

The agency further noted that it is tackling staffing shortages caused by air traffic controllers, who are working unpaid, with some calling out of work during the shutdown.

While it is unclear which airports would be affected, some cities have already seen delays and cancellations. On Tuesday, more than 2,900 flights were delayed as the FAA imposed delays in Phoenix and Houston. Denver, Detroit, and New York City were among the cities hit by staffing issues. Flight Aware's 'Misery Map' tracks delays and cancellations.

“This is proactive,” Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said in a news conference.

Bedford said additional measures could be taken after the initial reduction.

“As we slice the data more granularly, we are seeing pressures build in a way that we don’t feel if we allow it to go unchecked will allow us to continue to tell the public that we operate the safest airline system in the world."

Bedford said the agency would not for a crisis to act, citing growing staffing pressures caused by the shutdown.

“We can’t ignore it,” he said. “The early indicators are telling us we can take action today to prevent things from deteriorating.”

Both Bedford and Duffy declined at a news conference Wednesday to name the affected markets until they speak with the airlines first. Bedford said a list would be released Thursday.

“If the pressures continue to build even after we take these measures," he said, "we’ll come back and take additional measures.”

Earlier this week, Duffy warned there could be chaos in the skies next week if the shutdown drags on long enough to keep air traffic controllers from getting their next paychecks on Tuesday.

Most controllers have continued to work mandatory overtime six days a week during the shutdown, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association has said. That leaves little time for a side job to help cover bills, mortgage payments and other expenses unless controllers call out.

(With AP inputs)