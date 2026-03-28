Inside Peter Alexander's NBC decision: Saturday Today host's future plan revealed after emotional exit
Peter Alexander is set to leave NBC News after more than two decades, marking a major shift for the network
Peter Alexander is set to leave NBC News after more than two decades, marking a major shift for the network. Announcing his decision on Saturday, the popular host thanked viewers and the network. The 49-year-old said he wants to spend more time with his family.
What did Peter Alexander say?
Alexander also posted a message on social media. “Some personal news from me today: After 22 years, I am signing off from NBC News and the TODAY Show. I have had the most incredible experience with NBC News - from Baghdad to Banda Aceh, Burbank to Beijing - always alongside the best, most professional and most dedicated journalists in the business,” he wrote in an Instagram post.
Read More: Peter Alexander: Why is he leaving NBC after 22 years? All on his wife and daughters
“I could not be more grateful for every one of them and for the leaders and mentors here who have believed in me and given me more opportunities than I ever dreamed of. And, of course, I'm grateful to you for welcoming me into your homes for all these years.”
“It's hard to believe, but I have been part of the NBC family for longer than I've had my own family.”
“In this limited window before my daughters lose interest in hanging out with me, I'm eager to carve out a better balance between my personal and professional lives - and to challenge myself with something new. As I was taught, family first, the rest is details.”
“Thank you for your trust and your confidence and thank you to NBC News for the most exciting years of my life,” he added.
Where is Peter Alexander going?
PageSix reported that Alexander is moving for an 11 AM weekday anchor gig at MS Now, formerly MSNBC, the network NBC separated from after restructuring in 2025. His responsibilities there will reportedly include hosting a weekday program and leading breaking news coverage throughout the day. As per the report, he will be replacing Ana Cabrera.
Savannah Guthrie reference
On his last day on NBC, Alexander spoke about the ordeal his colleague Savannah is going through since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was kidnapped weeks ago.
"We'll continue to pray for her," he said.
A familiar face in Washington
Alexander has been one of the most recognizable journalists covering the White House, serving as chief White House correspondent and regularly appearing in high-profile briefings. He first covered the White House between 2012 and 2014 during Barack Obama’s second term, before returning to the role in 2018 to report on Donald Trump.
Alexander joined NBC News after working as an anchor at WRC, the network’s Washington affiliate.
Why Peter Alexander is leaving NBC
His departure comes amid broader changes following the rebranding of MSNBC into MS NOW after its separation from Comcast into a new entity, Versant.
The split ended the longstanding editorial overlap between NBC News and MSNBC, forcing journalists to choose between the two organizations.
Several reporters, including Jacob Soboroff and Ken Dilanian, have already made the switch, while others like Steve Kornacki remained with NBC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More