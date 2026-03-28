Inside Peter Alexander's NBC decision: Saturday Today host's future plan revealed after emotional exit

Peter Alexander is set to leave NBC News after more than two decades, marking a major shift for the network. Announcing his decision on Saturday, the popular host thanked viewers and the network. The 49-year-old said he wants to spend more time with his family. Peter Alexander is leaving NBC News after 22 years (Instagram/Peter Alexander)

What did Peter Alexander say? Alexander also posted a message on social media. “Some personal news from me today: After 22 years, I am signing off from NBC News and the TODAY Show. I have had the most incredible experience with NBC News - from Baghdad to Banda Aceh, Burbank to Beijing - always alongside the best, most professional and most dedicated journalists in the business,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Read More: Peter Alexander: Why is he leaving NBC after 22 years? All on his wife and daughters

“I could not be more grateful for every one of them and for the leaders and mentors here who have believed in me and given me more opportunities than I ever dreamed of. And, of course, I'm grateful to you for welcoming me into your homes for all these years.”

“It's hard to believe, but I have been part of the NBC family for longer than I've had my own family.”

“In this limited window before my daughters lose interest in hanging out with me, I'm eager to carve out a better balance between my personal and professional lives - and to challenge myself with something new. As I was taught, family first, the rest is details.”

“Thank you for your trust and your confidence and thank you to NBC News for the most exciting years of my life,” he added.

Where is Peter Alexander going? PageSix reported that Alexander is moving for an 11 AM weekday anchor gig at MS Now, formerly MSNBC, the network NBC separated from after restructuring in 2025. His responsibilities there will reportedly include hosting a weekday program and leading breaking news coverage throughout the day. As per the report, he will be replacing Ana Cabrera.

Savannah Guthrie reference On his last day on NBC, Alexander spoke about the ordeal his colleague Savannah is going through since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was kidnapped weeks ago.

"We'll continue to pray for her," he said.