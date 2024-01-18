National Gourmet Coffee Day 2024: History and signicance of coffee lovers' favourite January 18 occasion

Coffee is without a doubt the world’s favourite beverage, brewed in dozens of ways and prepared with various flavours. January 18 is dedicated to a special type of coffee in the US every year – gourmet coffee. National Gourmet Coffee Day is a favourite occasion of every coffee lover. Coffee is without a doubt the world’s favourite beverage, brewed in dozens of ways and prepared with various flavours (Pixabay)

History of National Gourmet Coffee Day

There is no specific origin of coffee that we know of, but it has existed for centuries. It is believed that the energising power of the coffee plant first came to the notice of the ancestors of today’s Oromo people in Ethiopia’s Jimma region. No definitive evidence, however, suggests that coffee was grown before the 15th century. It is also unclear when it was first cultivated.

Gourmet coffee is just one among many varieties of coffee we find today, like frappuccinos and cold brews and espresso shots and espresso martinis.

What is gourmet coffee?

Arabica beans and Robusta beans are known to be the two most common bean options while making gourmet coffee. The food website Street Director says, “Gourmet coffee made from the beans of this plant tastes great and holds a premium position in the market. Gourmet coffees from Arabica coffee beans boast of a finer aroma, richer flavor, and more body than those made from Robusta beans. The Robusta beans on the other hand, are known for their disease-resistance properties and are more popularly used in commercial blends.”

The Go Specialty Coffee website says, “Robusta is not particularly delicious, and it is not very expensive. However, Arabica beans, which produce the highest-quality coffee, are also expensive.” It adds, “Arabica beans are only farmed in a few locations due to the demanding climate requirements of the coffee plants themselves. Arabica coffee is explicitly harvested for its seeds, which are then carefully processed to create gourmet coffee.”

Gourmet coffee comes in various flavours, like Toasted Almond, French Vanilla, and Hazelnut. Gourmet espresso beans also make wonderful gifts for almost any occasion.