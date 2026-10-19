National Guardsman, suspect shot in Washington, DC, after fight breaks out on Capitol Hill

A National Guard member and a suspected gunman were shot in Washington, DC, after a fight broke out on Capitol Hill late Sunday night, October 18, prompting National Guard members to intervene, police said.

National Guardsman shot in Washington. (Representational photo) (Unsplash)

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The incident occurred at approximately 11:10 pm in the 400 block of 8th Street Southeast, when National Guard members stationed in a vehicle nearby saw a fight break out on the sidewalk. They got out of their vehicle and attempted to intervene before gunshots were fired, Metropolitan Police Department interim chief Jeffery Carroll said during a media briefing on Monday.

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According to Carroll, an individual involved in the fight pulled out a firearm and began shooting. National Guard members ordered the individual to put down the weapon, but the person pointed the gun at them, prompting the guardsmen to return fire.

“One National Guard member was struck. Also, the suspect in this case was struck,” Carroll said.

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{{^usCountry}} Both the National Guard member and the suspect were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Police have not disclosed their identities or provided further details about their conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both the National Guard member and the suspect were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Police have not disclosed their identities or provided further details about their conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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What happened during the shooting

Carroll said the preliminary information suggested the confrontation involved individuals who had been inside one of the establishments in the area earlier in the evening. However, investigators have not established what triggered the fight.

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Asked about a person seen walking with crutches near the scene, Carroll said police did not believe the individual was involved in the fight at that stage of the investigation.

The police chief also said there was no further threat to the community following the shooting.

Police launch investigation

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The Metropolitan Police Department's Internal Affairs Division and Criminal Investigation Division were at the scene investigating the incident, Carroll said.

Authorities are seeking information from anyone who witnessed the confrontation or has details that could help establish how the fight began and what led to the exchange of gunfire.

Police have asked witnesses to call the department at 202-727-9099 or send a text message to 50411.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police have not released further details about the people involved or whether any additional charges will be filed.