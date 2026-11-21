A proposed Trump administration overhaul of the US employment-based green card system could make it more difficult for hospitals to recruit foreign nurses.

Green Card rule change could make hiring overseas nurses more difficult. (Representational photo) (Unsplash) more less

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Healthcare organisations warn that additional labour certification requirements could worsen staffing shortages, particularly in rural communities, according to a Newsweek report.

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The US Department of Labor (DOL) has proposed eliminating Schedule A, a provision that allows employers sponsoring professional nurses and physical therapists for permanent residency to bypass the standard labour market test under the Program Electronic Review Management (PERM) system.

Under the existing arrangement, employers can sponsor nurses for employment-based green cards without completing the usual recruitment process to establish that qualified American workers are unavailable. If the proposal is finalised, hospitals would have to recruit US workers and obtain individual labour certifications from the DOL before filing immigrant petitions for foreign nurses.

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The proposal, published in the Federal Register on November 17, is part of a wider overhaul of the PERM system aimed at strengthening protections for American workers. Public comments will be accepted until January 19, 2027.

The proposal does not remove foreign nurses' eligibility for employment-based green cards but changes the process employers must follow to sponsor them.

Hospitals raise concerns over nursing shortages

The American Hospital Association (AHA) has warned that eliminating Schedule A could increase recruitment costs and administrative requirements for hospitals.

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Akin Demehin, the association's vice president of quality and patient safety policy, told Newsweek that internationally educated healthcare professionals fill critical positions and help hospitals maintain access to care, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

The concerns come as the US faces projected nursing shortages across the country. The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) forecasts an 8% shortage of registered nurses nationwide in 2028. The projected gap is considerably higher in non-metropolitan areas, at 24%, compared with 5% in metropolitan areas.

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Foreign nurses could consider other countries

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Nursing organisations have also warned that longer and less predictable immigration timelines could affect the US's ability to attract international healthcare professionals.

Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, president of the American Nurses Association, said international recruitment could not independently resolve the nursing workforce crisis, stressing the need to improve retention, staffing and working conditions.

The administration will have to review public feedback before issuing a final rule. Until then, the existing Schedule A exemption remains in place.