New London: Shooting reported at Garfield Avenue, nearby schools in Connecticut city reportedly on alert; scary visuals emerge

A shooting reportedly took place at Garfield Avenue, in New London, Connecticut, on October 13. Schools near the area were reportedly on alert amid the news of the shooting.

Photos shared by locals showed heavy police presence in New London, amid reports of a shooting there. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

A local news page on Facebook reported that one person was killed in the shooting, there is no official confirmation of the same. The New London Police Department is yet to comment on the matter.

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“Breaking News! Murder on Garfield Avenue. One person died as the result of two gunshots...one to the head, one to the chest,” they wrote, and shared a photo showing massive police presence there.

A local New London group also saw people post about the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} “SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE….high police presence in area searching. there appears to have been a murder in the Garfield Apartments. Victim reported to have been shot in head and chest,” they wrote and shared photos from the scene. However, these details have not been confirmed by authorities. What happened at Garfield Avenue? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE….high police presence in area searching. there appears to have been a murder in the Garfield Apartments. Victim reported to have been shot in head and chest,” they wrote and shared photos from the scene. However, these details have not been confirmed by authorities. What happened at Garfield Avenue? {{/usCountry}}

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A person was reportedly killed in a shooting at Garfield Avenue, New London. Eastern CT News reported on the incident even as many commented online. “Shooting on Garfield daylight is crazy,” one wrote. Another added “Shooting on Garfield”.

Several people reacted to the news of the reported shooting. “Garfield hasn't changed at all,” one wrote. Another shared details of a reported assault nearby and wondered if the incidents were related. “And an assault on the corner of Clark Lane and Chester street,” they said, sharing a scanner screenshot.

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It remains unclear if the incidents are related.

Nearby schools on alert amid reported shooting

Nearby schools were reportedly on alert amid the reported shooting on Garfield Avenue. “School is still in a “secure building” status so early dismissal is not an option. Plan accordingly and expect delays if picking up your student,” one wrote.

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Another said “Secure building lifted just now.” The nearby schools include Bennie Dover and New London High School Multi-Magnet Campus.