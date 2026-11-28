The Lynnwood Police Department on November 27 confirmed that despite fears, no shooting had taken place at the Alderwood Mall.

Cops confirmed that an altercation had taken place at the Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood, but no shots had been fired. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) more less

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The mall is located at 3000 184th St SW, Lynnwood, in Washington.

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“Officers responded to reports of a possible shooting at the mall this evening. Officers determined that a physical altercation occurred, during which tables and chairs were knocked over. The resulting noise caused some patrons to believe shots had been fired, prompting people to flee. There are no reported injuries and no evidence that a shooting occurred. Several stores independently initiated lockdown procedures out of an abundance of caution. We want to reassure our community that no shooting occurred,” the statement from the cops read.

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The fears of a shooting came ahead of Black Friday, when shoppers throng to stores due to lucrative discounts. While cops confirmed that a physical altercation had taken place at the mall, they assured that there were no shots fired at all.

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{{^usCountry}} This is the second such case today. There were fears of a shooting at the Clackamas Town Centre in Oregon as well. However, cops dispelled these fears. Alderwood mall shooting fears: Shoppers were seen fleeing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is the second such case today. There were fears of a shooting at the Clackamas Town Centre in Oregon as well. However, cops dispelled these fears. Alderwood mall shooting fears: Shoppers were seen fleeing {{/usCountry}}

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Several shoppers reportedly fled through the exits and fears of a shooting grew. It remains unknown what led to the initial fight that prompted such fears.

Fox13 also reported that some of the shops in the mall had initiated lockdown procedures on their own. Alderwood Mall has also now said that the disturbance has been handled, as per the publication.

Videos showed people exiting the mall amid the chaos.

“Chaotic scene at Macy’s in Lynnwood just now—everyone suddenly started running out of the store following unconfirmed reports of a gunshot,” one wrote.

Another video showed people outside the mall.

What people had said about Alderwood mall

Prior to the official clarification on what happened, people had expressed fears about a shooting at the mall. “Ugh so scary me and Lametta almost got trampled. At the Alderwood mall because there might have been a shooting. Felt like a scene from a movie,” one person had written.

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Another had said, “Nothing quite like being told theres an active shooting happening where you just sat down for dinner with your family. Shut down businesses and evacuated everyone. Thankful to have made it out and back on the road safely.”

“My son, his girlfriend and their friends went to Alderwood Mall to do Black Friday shopping and had to run out because of an active shooter. I’m so thankful they’re all okay I just want them home now,” yet another had remarked.