Northtown Mall shooting reports: Heavy police presence in Blaine, Transit Center closed

A massive police presence was reported at Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minnesota, following reports of a possible shooting incident on Friday. In response, the Northtown Transit Center has been temporarily closed to the public. As of now, authorities have not released an official statement regarding the situation. Massive police presence was reported at Northtown Mall in Blaine.(UnSplash)

Several witnesses reported a heavy police presence at Northtown Mall on social media, with some saying they also saw helicopters circling the area.

One witness reported on Facebook: “What happened at Northtown mall?!?!?! It’s police and sheriffs and state patrol EVERYWHERE!!!!!”

Another wrote, “Something major going down at Northtown mall tire mall is surrounded by the area.”

A third person reported, “Did you hear about the confirmed “hit” at Northtown Mall tonight? They are hiding out at a popular Kid Zone where little children have their birthday parties.”

Another witness reported, “Northtown Mall is surrounded by police state local sheriff two helicopters every entrance exit of the entire property is also blocked.”

Another person wrote, “Does anybody know what’s going on at Northtown. Dozens of cops and helicopters in the area surrounding Northtown mall.”

The Northtown Transit Center issued an alert saying it has been closed until later today “due to security incident at Northtown Mall.” Affected routes include 10, 25, 804, 805, 824, 852, and 860.

In September last year, a shooting occurred inside the same mall. Officers with the Blaine Police Department responded to the scene after receiving report of shots being fired within the mall. A man was arrested in connection to the shooting. A firearm was found on him at the time of arrest. The shooting was believed to have taken place during an altercation between two separate groups.