Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces congressional subpoena threat over China spy allegations

A trio of House Republicans are unlikely to allow Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to send his company's general counsel to answer questions on his behalf about his alleged relationship with aChinese spy, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Brian Mast and two other top Republican lawmakers asked Jensen Huang to provide a closed-door briefing. (via REUTERS)

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House Foreign Affairs Chairman Brian Mast and two other top Republican lawmakers on November 4 asked Huang to provide a closed-door briefing about a New York Times report alleging he had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who passed information to Beijing.

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Mast is open to issuing a congressional subpoena if Huang doesn’t respond to their request, his spokesperson said. Lawmakers need support from colleagues to issue a subpoena, and the rules to do so vary by committee.

Deep Dive Why are House Republicans seeking a briefing from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang? They want to question Huang about reports alleging a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who passed information to Beijing. The allegations have also raised concerns about safeguards protecting US technology. Could Jensen Huang be subpoenaed by Congress over the China spy allegations? Yes. House Foreign Affairs Chairman Brian Mast said he was open to seeking a subpoena if Huang did not agree to a closed-door briefing or propose another date. Issuing one would require support from colleagues, with rules varying by committee. Why are lawmakers concerned about Nvidia chips and US export controls? Nvidia’s advanced chips are widely used to train and run cutting-edge AI systems, making the company central to US-China competition. Lawmakers are concerned about whether export controls and other safeguards can prevent sensitive US technology from benefiting Beijing.

The US and China are locked in a race to develop increasingly powerful AI systems, with Nvidia at the center because its advanced chips are widely used to train and run cutting-edge models.

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{{^usCountry}} Washington has spent years trying to restrict China's access to those chips on national security grounds, and the allegations involving Huang have intensified lawmakers' concerns about whether export controls and other safeguards are strong enough to prevent sensitive US technology from benefiting Beijing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Washington has spent years trying to restrict China's access to those chips on national security grounds, and the allegations involving Huang have intensified lawmakers' concerns about whether export controls and other safeguards are strong enough to prevent sensitive US technology from benefiting Beijing. {{/usCountry}}

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House China Committee Chairman John Moolenaar, part of the group of lawmakers who requested the briefing, said on Fox Business that Huang had until 5 p.m. ET (2200 GMT) Wednesday to decide whether he would agree to meet with lawmakers behind closed doors.

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“If he doesn't agree to that or submit an additional date, I believe there will likely be subpoenas for him to appear,” he said.

A spokesperson for Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.