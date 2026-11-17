Nvidia is creating a new board committee to oversee national security and global trade compliance following revelations that former CEO Jensen Huang had an extramarital affair with an alleged spy for China.

Nvidia’s new board committee will oversee national security and global trade compliance, including export controls on advanced chips. (REUTERS)

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Nvidia's National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee will be responsible for oversight of national security policies and compliance with export controls, the company said.

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Nvidia's advanced chips are in high demand because they're essential for cloud computing and data centers that underpin the artificial intelligence boom, but they face restrictions on their sale to China.

Deep Dive What will Nvidia’s National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee do? It will oversee Nvidia’s national security policies, export-control compliance and global trade risks. It is also tasked with strengthening oversight of the company’s existing security and trade-compliance programs. Who is on Nvidia’s new oversight committee, and how often will it meet? The committee is chaired by board director Suzanne Nora Johnson, with directors Stephen Neal and John Dabiri as members. It will meet at least once every quarter. How will Nvidia’s oversight committee monitor the company’s security and export controls? Nvidia’s National Security Team and Global Trade Compliance Team will report to the committee, while continuing to report to interim CEO Colette Kress on day-to-day operations. The committee will also work with independent experts in law, national security and international trade.

The committee will meet at least once every quarter and have three members from Nvidia's board of directors. It will work with independent third-party experts as it oversees efforts to enhance the company’s existing national security and global trade compliance team.

"We are committed to working constructively with government and industry partners to help establish and advance a robust framework that uses every tool at our disposal to safeguard national security while supporting continued technological innovation,” Chairman Harvey Jones said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} President Donald Trump said it was ‘good’ that Nvidia had created a national security and export control oversight committee shortly after arriving in the Philippines on Tuesday evening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} President Donald Trump said it was ‘good’ that Nvidia had created a national security and export control oversight committee shortly after arriving in the Philippines on Tuesday evening. {{/usCountry}}

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“Yes, that’s a good idea. It’s a great company,” Trump said during a photo opportunity in Manila with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan. “It’s a great idea.”

Huang was forced to resign as Nvidia's CEO last week following scrutiny of his relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who used to lead Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed International, which is suspected of diverting advanced Nvidia chips to China in violation of the U.S. export controls.