Old Farmer's Almanac forecasts good news for Thanksgiving holiday travelers: Which areas are safest?

Americans are already busy making travel plans for the Thanksgiving holidays next month. And the Old Farmer's Almanac's weather outlook for Thanksgiving is more good news for them.

Representational. (Unsplash)

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On Tuesday, October 20, the Old Farmer’s Almanac shared its forecast for the Thanksgiving week - specifically from November 23, Monday to November 26, Thursday. It predicts a "typical late-November setup," with no major coastal storm that can affect travel plans.

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Some areas will see rain and mild to moderate snow during Thanksgiving, making road conditions wet. It might cause delays like every year during Thanksgiving, given it is one of the busiest travel weeks in the US. The Old Farmer's Almanac, however, noted that these are quite normal in some parts during Thanksgiving week.

Below is a region-specific breakdown of the weather forecast for Thanksgiving week, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

East And Southeast Will Be Safest Travel Destinations

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{{^usCountry}} The Eastern and Southeastern states are set to be the safest travel destinations for Thanksgiving week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Eastern and Southeastern states are set to be the safest travel destinations for Thanksgiving week. {{/usCountry}}

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The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts Northeastern states as well as New England to have cool and pleasant weather. Brief, sudden snowfall, called a flurry, could take place. However, overall, the weather is expected to be manageable for travelers.

The Northeastern zone includes the following states: New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.

Also read: Old Farmer's Almanac weather forecast for October 11-20: What weather will the US see?

The next best destination, according to the Old Farmer's Weather Almanac, will be the Southeast, It includes: Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida.

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Mild and pleasant conditions are expected during Thanksgiving in these states with a "good chance of dry weather and plenty of sunshine." It would be the ideal travel destination for travelers looking for warm weather.

North Central And South Central Packs A Mixed Outlook

The central regions are expected to see normal weather conditions, with North Central seeing significant cold. South Central, comparatively, would be milder with some cold and windy conditions.

For North Central, the weather is expected to be cold, just like every November end. The northern plains and the Rocky Mountains area would see light snow. It includes: Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana.

South Central, meanwhile, will see colder inland weather, especially in areas with high elevation. Though there is a forecast of wind in some areas, there is no chance of widespread storminess. It includes: Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico.

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Concerns For Northwest, Southwest And Midwest

Though nothing out of the ordinary, there are some concerns with the Northwest, Southwest and the Great Lakes region for Thanksgiving week.

Northwestern states are expected to receive significant, periodic rainfall during Thanksgiving week, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. It will lead to wet roads, making travel potentially risky for drivers. It includes: Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

Southwest will see mixed conditions, with some rain in northern California, and light snow along the Western mountains. It includes: California, Nevada, Utah, and Arizona.

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The most concern for travelers lies in the Great Lakers, Ohio Valley and the Midwest region. There will be cold, winter-like weather along with scattered snow showers and flurries. Though there is no major storm forecasted, some travel slowdown is expected.