Omar Perez, suspect in deadly Halloween shooting near CU Boulder, arrested

Boulder police have arrested 18-year-old Omar Perez in connection with a Halloween party shooting near the University of Colorado Boulder that left one 19-year-old student dead and another critically injured.

Suspect Omar Perez arrested in deadly Halloween shooting near CU Boulder. (Unsplash)

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Perez was taken into custody shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, according to CBS News. He faces charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault. He was being held without bond as of Monday afternoon.

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Police said more people could face charges as the investigation continues. Perez, who is from Thornton, is not a University of Colorado student.

Also Read: Halloween weekend shootings across US leave at least 6 dead, dozens injured

What we know about the shooting

Police received reports of gunfire around 11:28 p.m. Saturday and found two 19-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital. One died early Sunday, while the other remains in critical condition.

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{{^usCountry}} This was not the first time police had been called to the house that night. Earlier on Saturday, officers responded to a noise complaint about a large party at the residence. They spoke to the occupants and cited them for hosting a nuisance party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This was not the first time police had been called to the house that night. Earlier on Saturday, officers responded to a noise complaint about a large party at the residence. They spoke to the occupants and cited them for hosting a nuisance party. {{/usCountry}}

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The party ended after police intervened, and hundreds of people left the area. However, a smaller group remained inside the house.

Investigators believe a group of people later tried to force their way into the house. A scuffle followed, and shots were fired inside, hitting the two victims. The suspects then fled.

Boulder's first homicide of 2026

The shooting was Boulder’s first homicide of 2026, Police Chief Steve Redfearn said.

"Everyone in our community deserves to feel safe and while I hope this arrest restores some measure of safety, I know it will never bring back the life of this young man or undo all the trauma victims have gone through," Redfearn said in a statement.

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"I'm incredibly proud of our detectives and officers who have worked nonstop since late Saturday to find and arrest this suspect. Their tireless efforts and good community tips led to the suspect's identity within 24 hours and then we coordinated with our partners at Thornton Police, Westminster Police and the Adams County Sheriff's Office to safely take him into custody."

Authorities seeking public's help

Investigators are still seeking the public's help in identifying others involved in the shooting. Anyone who recognizes the individuals involved, attended the party or has information about the incident is urged to contact Boulder Police dispatch at 303-441-3333 and refer to case number 26-10148.

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