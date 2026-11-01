Boulder Police say 2 people shot in the area of 7th and Marine streets, emergency personnel work as cops search for suspect

“Please use alternate routes and follow instructions from first responders,” the department wrote on X.

The Boulder Police Department has revealed that officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of 7th St. and Marine St. Police urged community members to “avoid the area while officers investigate and emergency personnel work at the scene.”

In an update posted later, Boulder Police confirmed that two people were shot in the area of 7th and Marine streets. No arrests have been made yet.

What should Boulder residents do near 7th and Marine streets?

What should Boulder residents do near 7th and Marine streets?

It added, “Residents in the area may return to their homes but should not cross police tape. The intersection of 7th and Marine remains closed, and residents may need to park nearby and walk to their homes. Officers and detectives will remain on scene as the investigation continues. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Boulder Police Dispatch at 303-441-3333.”

“The suspect remains at large, and officers are actively working to identify and locate the individual,” wrote Boulder Police.

The Boulder Police Department is also seeking photos and videos of the shooting.

“The Boulder Police Department is asking community members to share any photos or videos that may assist in the investigation of a shooting near 7th and Marine streets. Anyone with photos, videos or other information related to the incident is encouraged to submit their footage directly to investigators using the following link (or call BPD dispatch at 303-441-3333),” police wrote in an X post.

Other Halloween night shootings Several other Halloween night shootings were reported across the United States.

A shooting near Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, took place shortly after 7:50 pm Saturday, October 31, hours after the Magic City Classic football game, per ABC. Police initially said that the shooting happened near the 400 block of Graymont Avenue. Officers and detectives were investigating.

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Police later shared in an update that “a total of nine victims were wounded by gunfire with at least one being confirmed deceased, one critical, and seven in stable condition. Multiple firearms were recovered from the scene by officers and turned into our property room.”

Meanwhile, shocking videos surfaced as the Newark Police Department investigated a shooting incident on East Main Street near Choate Street just after 11 pm Saturday, October 31. A large number of police were responding to a shooting on Main Street just off of University of Delaware's campus on Halloween night, NBC Philadelphia reported.

Videos on social media showed people fleeing as chaos ensued.