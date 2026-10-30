Shooting reported at Riverchase Galleria mall in Hoover, Alabama

A shooting was reported at the food court of Riverchase Galleria mall in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, October 30, according to local radio reports. A reported shooting at Riverchase Galleria mall. (Unsplash)

WVTM 13 reporter Jason Simpson on Facebook shared, "My friend John Talbot tells me from listening that one person may have been shot and the suspect has been taken into custody by Hoover PD."

Hoover police responded to reports of gunfire at the mall. Scanner traffic indicated that a suspect had been taken into custody by Hoover Police Department. However, authorities had not released further details about the incident at the time of reporting.

Shoppers Share Updates From Inside Riverchase Galleria People inside the mall also shared updates on social media as news of the shooting spread. Several Facebook users responding to reporter Jason Simpson's post said they were at the shopping centre when the incident happened.

One shopper, Braylee Powell, wrote, "I’m in the mall right now. Someone got shot. We’re safe at the moment. They said they’ll call an all clear."

Another shopper, Shea Clark, also confirmed hearing about the shooting, writing, "We are here now. There was definitely a shooting."

Hoover police respond to Riverchase Galleria shooting According to ABC 33/40, Hoover Police Chief Clay Morris confirmed that one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting at Riverchase Galleria's food court.

Morris said police had not released any information about a suspect. ABC 33/40 reported that its team was at the scene as authorities responded to the incident. Further details about what led to the shooting have not been shared.

WBRC reported that Riverchase Galleria was placed on lockdown after the shooting, with police sweeping the mall; Hoover Police said there was no active threat.