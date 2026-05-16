Birmingham fire update: Major blaze reported downtown west of I-65 in Alabama; scary visuals emerge

A major fire reportedly broke out in downtown Birmingham, Alabama on Friday. The blaze was reported just west of I-65, and scary visuals emerged. A fire reportedly broke out in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) A photo from Regions Center at at the northwest corner of 20th Street and 5th Avenue North was shared on X. “Major fire in downtown Birmingham just west of I-65… this view from the Regions SKYCAM network camera atop the Regions Center,” the person wrote. On Facebook, the person added “Victory Missionary Baptist Church at 2nd Street North and 8th Avenue North. Birmingham Fire and Rescue says one firefighter was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.” Another person shared a close-up where thick smoke could be seen at the scene. “Please compare with the same scene after the smoke is gone…,” they said.

From the photos, it appeared to be a structure fire. Several fire department trucks could be seen at the scene, combating the blaze. A cause for the fire is not immediately known. Also Read | Robbins Lumber mill explosion: New video shows 'scary' fire in Searsmont; Maine Gov issues warning Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Department is yet to comment on the matter. Live video from the site appears to show that the fire has been brought under control now. Birmingham fire: Photos and reactions Several people shared photos of the blaze in Birmingham.

One person shared a picture from the road and wrote “just saw it heading home from work!”. Another added “we are at children’s and can see it from our room!!!”.

Yet another shared a picture where the smoke could be seen from a distance.

A street level photo showed dense smoke.