Pagosa Springs flooding videos show San Juan River at highest level in more than a century

Videos from Pagosa Springs, Colorado, showed the San Juan River roaring through the mountain town at its highest level since 1911, Accuweather reported. The river pushed above 15 feet after days of torrential rain triggered widespread flooding across the Four Corners region.

Torrential rain sent the San Juan River surging through Pagosa Springs, Colorado. (Representational) (Unsplash)

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The flooding inundated communities in Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona, forcing hundreds of residents from their homes. The flooding has also caused electricity cuts and prompted large-scale rescue operations.

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Authorities have warned that additional storms could worsen conditions despite rivers beginning to recede in some areas.

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According to the Gazette, more than five inches of rain fell in parts of the region, sending the San Juan River through Pagosa Springs at levels officials said exceeded the so-called 100-year flood recorded just over a year ago. The river rose two to three feet higher than that previous benchmark.

Videos shared on social media captured muddy floodwaters rushing through Pagosa Springs as residents watched the swollen San Juan River overflow its banks. A user on X shared the videos of the flooding river and wrote, “Pagosa Springs, Colorado from the San Juan River is flooding. Prayers to all in its path that does not look good.”

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Another video from Brock Cordova showed a drone view of the flooding with lands submerged under the water.

One user wrote, “It's hard to imagine how terrifying this must be for the families living there. Homes, memories, and entire neighborhoods affected in a matter of hours. Keeping everyone in Pagosa Springs in my thoughts.”

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National Guard deployed as rescues continue

The Colorado National Guard said nearly 100 personnel had been mobilised to assist Archuleta County authorities with search-and-rescue operations.

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About 20 Guard members are supporting two rescue helicopters, a UH-60 Black Hawk and an LUH-72 Lakota, assigned to aerial missions. Nearly 80 additional personnel and around 30 tactical vehicles have been deployed for ground rescue and emergency response.

“We are rapidly mobilising to help our neighbours respond to this emergency,” Brig. Gen. William DiProfio, Director of Joint Staff, said in a statement released by the Guard.

The flooding extended well beyond Colorado.

In neighbouring New Mexico, officials said approximately 2,000 residents around Farmington were affected. Hundreds remained under evacuation orders while emergency crews carried out rescue operations.

San Juan County spokesperson Devin Neeley said officials were unable to provide an exact rescue count because emergency crews remained busy responding across multiple locations.

Roads closed as officials warn danger remains

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Authorities warned residents not to return to evacuated areas despite improving river levels.

San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari said downed power lines, leaking gas lines and additional storms continued to pose serious risks. “There’s a lot of anxiety, and there’s a lot of frustration. But please understand we are blocking those areas for your safety,” Ferrari said.

Police Chief Steve Hebbe of Farmington also urged residents to remain alert.

“This is not over, and we need you to monitor alerts,” Hebbe said during a news conference, The Gazette reported.