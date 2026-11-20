Actor Patrick Stewart, known for playing Professor X in the X-Men movies, died of Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. His family had announced the news of his passing on his social media channels on October 29.

Patrick Stewart's death certificate revealed that his remains were handled through alkaline hydrolysis or water cremation, on November 3. (AP)

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His death certificate lists cardiopulmonary arrest and a neurocognitive disorder with Lewy body as the cause of death, TMZ reported. Notably, Stewart's family had noted the 86-year-old died after a “brief and poignant journey” with Alzheimer's and LBD. He was “held in the warm embrace of friends and family” and “surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter,” the statement had read.

What Patrick Stewart's death certificate reveals

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Stewart's death certificate revealed that his remains were handled through alkaline hydrolysis or water cremation, on November 3.

In this process, water and chemicals are used on the dead body instead of flames to cremate it. Over a career spanning six decades, Stewart had made his mark on the stage and on screen.

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He was remembered fondly by giants in the acting industry like Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, and William Shatner. McKellen who played archnemesis Magneto in the X-Men movies, but shared a deep friendship with Stewart off-screen penned a lengthy goodbye note, reminiscing how they'd come up as stage actors.

What is Lewy Body Dementia

Lewy Body Dementia or LBD is the second most common type of dementia after Alzheimer's disease, Mayo Clinic noted. Here, the protein deposits affect brain regions involved in thinking, memory and movement.

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There are two forms of LBD causing cognitive symptoms. They are Lewy bodies and Parkinson's disease dementia. LBD causes a decline in mental abilities which becomes worse with time.

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“People with LBD might see things that aren't there, known as visual hallucinations. They also may have changes in alertness and attention,” Mayo Clinic added. Symptoms might include visual hallucinations, movement symptoms where signs of Parkinson's disease may occur, poor regulation of body functions, cognitive changes, trouble with sleep, varying attention, and depression or apathy.

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Those with Lewy Body dementia can have plaques and tangles associated with Alzheimer's disease. People older than 60 have a higher risk of getting the disease and men run a higher risk of getting LBD, Mayo Clinic noted.

In Stewart's case, he'd kept his diagnosis private and it was only shared by his family after the actor's demise.