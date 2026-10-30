Patrick Stewart dies at 86: Hugh Jackman, William Shatner, Marvel Studios, and others bid emotional farewell to X-Men, Star Trek legend

Hugh Jackman worked with Patrick in the X-Men franchise, where Hugh played Wolverine and Patrick portrayed the role of Professor Charles Xavier. Sharing pictures with him, Hugh wrote, "We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days."

Hollywood star Patrick Stewart , best known for his roles in the X-Men and Star Trek franchises, died on Wednesday in Los Angeles at 86. His death has left the entertainment industry mourning, with tributes pouring in from his co-stars and colleagues. Hugh Jackman , William Shatner, and several others took to social media to remember the veteran actor and share heartfelt messages.

William Shatner, who worked with Patrick in Atar Trek: Generations (1994), revealed being heartbroken in emotional tribute. Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture with the late actor and wrote, "What a heartbreaking week it has been. Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor. From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did. Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him. I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work. My heart goes out to Sunny and his family. He will be deeply missed."

His Logan co-star, Dafne Keen, who played Laura (X-23) alongside him and Hugh Jackman in the movie, penned a long note expressing grief. She wrote, "I heard of Patrick’s passing earlier today, which is funny in a kismet kind of way, considering I was drafting an email to send him late last night, something I hadn’t done in quite some time. He was such a kind, genuine, funny, unique, caring and charming man. I remember his endless jokes, nurturing nature and colourful reading glasses. Every single day spent working by his side was an honour and a privilege I can’t quite believe I had. He was a walking master of his craft, and of life. One of the greatest of our time, on stage and on screen."

She added, "I have always looked up to him, and always will. As an actor and as a man. He had a wonderful way of wrapping every ancient lesson he imparted in wonder, fun and excitement. I will always remember his warmth and the respect he showed to everyone around him. I will forever hold those months we spent together close to my heart, and will always think of him as a pivotal part of how I view the world around me. So rest in peace, you giant, you legend amongst men. The beautiful work, humanity and kindness you leave behind will live on forever."

Russo Brothers also praised the actor and expressed gratitude for having worked with him. The note read, "We’ve been lucky enough to work with some of our childhood heroes. And Sir Patrick Stewart will always be one of them. A legendary actor with an unmistakeable presence, and an unmatched integrity. Thank you for entertaining all of us, sir. And for teaching us humanity, both on and off the screen."