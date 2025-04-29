PayPal issues red alert for all users amid 600% rise in cybercrime, introduces 10 new rules

Security experts have issued a red alert warning to everyone who has a PayPal account. This year, there has been an increase in cybercriminals attempting to use the site to defraud individuals, and users are being cautioned to exercise vigilance. PayPal has issued ten additional guidelines that are important to know if you use or want to use a PayPal account.(REUTERS)

In 2025, PayPal attacks have increased by an astounding 600%, according to the McAfee Labs team. Meanwhile, the Express reported that the majority of scams start as alarming emails, claiming that accounts have been terminated and advising customers to change their information to restore functionality.

Some of the techniques that scammers employ include fraudulent invoices, phony PayPal gift card offers, and customer service scams involving billing concerns.

“While PayPal works diligently to protect its users, scammers are constantly evolving their tactics and often capitalise on well-known companies, especially if they’ve been in the news recently,” McAfee stated.

“The recent surge has been traced to a single, highly effective campaign where attackers send official-looking emails with 'action required' warnings, demanding users update their account details within 48 hours or face account suspension.”

Users should now exercise caution when opening messages purporting to be from PayPal and be on the lookout for links to websites that are not legitimate PayPal domains, according to McAfee.

In addition, ten additional guidelines that are important to know if you use or want to use a PayPal account have been released, along with some helpful advice.

Here's how you can save yourself from PayPal scams

Never open links in messages or emails purporting to be from PayPal.

Examine email senders and web addresses.

Never call numbers that appear in dubious messages.

Be cautious if an email appears to be from services@paypal.com.

Regularly check your PayPal account.

Be wary of threats and urgency.

Make use of PayPal's integrated security features.

Report any questionable activities right away.

Activate two-factor authentication.

Don't respond to mails offering gift cards or promising payment for completing a survey.