Millions of users visiting some of the world’s most popular websites were reportedly exposed to malicious code in a cyberattack campaign.

Malicious code injected through website optimisation platform Optimizely attempted to steal cryptocurrency and target iPhones.(REUTERS) (HT_PRINT)

Hackers compromised scripts used by nearly 180 organisations, including Zoom, HSBC, CNN, Salesforce, Ikea and Equifax, in an apparent supply-chain attack that sought to steal cryptocurrency and target iPhone users, according to cybersecurity researcher Scott Helme.

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The malicious JavaScript was delivered through Optimizely, a website optimisation platform used by organisations across multiple industries.

Deep Dive How did the Optimizely cyberattack affect websites linked to 178 organisations? Attackers exploited a vulnerability in Optimizely’s website experimentation platform to inject malicious JavaScript into customer projects. Visitors to affected websites could therefore encounter the code without the attackers directly breaking into each organisation’s systems. What information was the malicious code designed to steal? It could replace cryptocurrency wallet addresses with those controlled by attackers, capture payment card details, steal browser cookies and take screenshots. The code also attempted to deploy exploit tools targeting vulnerable Apple devices. What should iPhone users do if they visited an affected website? Install the latest iOS security updates, check bank statements for unexpected transactions and review recent cryptocurrency transfers. The reports do not confirm that every visitor was compromised or establish how many people were affected.

Optimizely confirmed that an unauthorised party exploited a “vulnerability in its Experimentation” product to inject malicious JavaScript into some customer projects.

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iPhone users advised to install security updates

According to Helme, the malicious scripts were designed to replace cryptocurrency payment addresses with wallets controlled by attackers. The code also attempted to capture payment card information entered by users, steal browser cookies, take screenshots and deploy exploit code targeting Apple’s iOS devices.

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{{^usCountry}} The hackers could sell this information to other people on the dark web or use it themselves. {{/usCountry}}

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NewsWeek has advised iPhone users to check their bank accounts for any unexpected transactions or transfers and to install security updates on their devices if they have visited any of the impacted websites.

Apple said the vulnerabilities targeted by the attackers had already been fixed last year. The company added that users running the latest version of iOS would have been protected from exploitation.

Additionally, it is advised that if a recent cryptocurrency transfer has been made, users should get in touch with the recipient to confirm that they received the payment.

Reuters said it could not immediately determine whether the malicious code successfully compromised users or how many visitors may have been affected.

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According to blockchain intelligence firm Chainalysis, cryptocurrency hacks have resulted in more than $22.3 billion in stolen digital assets since 2021. Reuters also noted that a major cryptocurrency theft linked to North Korea last month reportedly stole $6.3 billion from Binance, highlighting the continuing threat posed by sophisticated cybercriminals.

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Companies disable Optimizely as investigations continue

Several companies said they acted quickly after learning about the incident.

Salesforce said it disabled Optimizely scripts as a precaution while it investigates. Ikea also said it is looking into the incident linked to changes made through the platform.

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Equifax said it immediately investigated the issue and stopped using Optimizely. The credit reporting company added that it had found no evidence that its systems were compromised.

Zoom said it disabled the platform across its production environments after becoming aware of the incident. The company said it had not identified any impact on customer data.

HSBC also said unauthorised scripts were not active on its websites. CNN did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.