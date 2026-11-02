Pepco outage map: Over 1,100 customers hit by power outage in Washington DC’s Foggy Bottom

More than 1,100 customers in Washington DC’s Foggy Bottom neighbourhood were left without electricity on Monday after a substation failure triggered a power outage near George Washington University.

Pepco said a substation failure caused a Monday outage affecting approximately 1,176 customers near 23rd and I streets NW. (Unsplash)

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Utility provider Pepco confirmed that repair crews were at the site and working to identify the cause of the disruption.

Pepco reports substation failure

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According to Pepco’s outage map, as of 10:15 a.m., approximately 1,176 customers were without power in the vicinity of 23rd Street NW and I Street NW.

The utility attributed the outage to a failure at one of its substations and estimated that electricity would be restored by 11 a.m.

A Pepco spokesperson said crews were on location investigating the issue and working to restore service as quickly as possible.

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Fire and emergency crews respond to reports of smoke

{{^usCountry}} DC Fire and EMS personnel also responded to the area after receiving reports of smoke emerging from multiple manholes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DC Fire and EMS personnel also responded to the area after receiving reports of smoke emerging from multiple manholes. {{/usCountry}}

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The reports prompted an emergency response as officials assessed the situation and investigated the source of the smoke.

The incident caused concern in the neighbourhood, particularly given the outage's proximity to George Washington University.

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Power outages can disrupt essential services

Power disruptions can affect far more than household lighting and electrical appliances. Depending on their duration and scale, outages can create significant challenges for residents, businesses and entire communities.

Extended interruptions to electricity can affect communication networks, limit access to water and disrupt essential medical equipment used by people who depend on continuous power.

Food safety can also become a concern when refrigerators and freezers stop working for prolonged periods. Grocery stores and other businesses may face operational difficulties, further affecting access to essential supplies.

Why emergency preparedness matters

Authorities and utility providers encourage residents to prepare for unexpected power interruptions, particularly those that may last several hours or longer.

Keeping flashlights, spare batteries, portable phone chargers, drinking water and essential supplies readily available can help households manage temporary outages.

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People who rely on electrically powered medical devices should also have an alternative power arrangement and an emergency plan.

While Pepco crews worked to investigate Monday's incident and restore electricity, residents were advised to follow official updates for information about the outage and service restoration.